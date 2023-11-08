Troye Sivan’s ‘Something to Give Each Other’ is a pop masterclass

On Oct. 13, Troye Sivan released his third album “Something to Give Each Other” — his first album release in five years. I must admit, while I do enjoy what I’ve heard of Sivan’s music, I have never listened to one of his albums all the way through. However, I am so glad I changed that, as “Something to Give Each Other” is a pop masterclass of which I cannot get enough.

Dua Lipa — one of my all-time favorite artists and former opener for Sivan’s Suburbia Tour — once described some of her music as “dance crying,” and that truly changed my perspective on pop music. A song can simultaneously be played in a club and have revealing lyrics that demonstrate a range of emotions.

Sivan has explained that he started writing this album after a big breakup in 2019 and a subsequent period where he rediscovered the beauty of relationships. He told Jimmy Fallon he started to feel a connection “… not just to myself but to everyone” and wanted the title of the album to reflect how special connection is, whether it is a relationship that lasts a few hours, an interaction with someone on the street or a long term partnership.

Each song on the album highlights a different type of relationship or feeling. Whether it’s attraction in “Honey,” a big crush in “Silly” or longing for a past partner in “Still Got It,” Sivan explores connectivity in many ways.

One song that stands out for its ability to combine two very different feelings is “What’s The Time Where You Are?” In this song, Sivan describes having fun dancing in a club while simultaneously being hung up on a person he wishes was there with him.

“This beat is makin’ me move / But, God, I wish it was you,” he sings.

Sivan also shows conflict in the slower-tempo “Can’t Go Back Baby,” in which he describes missing a relationship despite his partner leaving him for someone else. With lyrics like, “And I hope you forgive yourself, / because I swear I do,” Sivan highlights the confusion that arises when feelings toward people are not black and white.

Sivan shared on Instagram that his favorite song off the album is “One of Your Girls,” and I have to agree. This song is the type of pop song I could have on repeat forever, and it has already found a permanent spot in my driving music.

In the song, Sivan pleads for a lover to show him attention and recognize their connection.

“Give me a call if you ever get desperate / I’ll be like one of your girls,” he sings.

Sivan has also shared that the robotic tone of the chorus is meant to signify the lack of emotion he could express in relationships where he was asked to stay hidden, and how, despite being used as more of an object than a person, he kept coming back to these people.

Another aspect that stood out to me about “Something to Give Each Other” was its selection of singles. On pop albums especially, the real gems of the album are often found when you look beyond the singles, since the songs typically selected are more marketable for the radio, with catchy, simpler lyrics that listeners can shout in the car.

While the album’s first single “Rush” does fit into that category with its catchy beat, it also finds a way to stand out with its mix of a throwback club sound and electronic beat. The other two singles on the album, “Got Me Started” and “One of Your Girls,” feature upfront and honest lyrics about desire that tie into the rest of the album but wouldn’t be expected from a single.

The brilliance of the singles was expanded upon in visual format, as each one got its own music video. In the video for “Rush,” Sivan’s emphasis on celebrating all sorts of relationships shines as the eyes are almost overloaded with people engaging with each other in all forms. You may have even seen some choreography from this video, as one particular dance sequence from the chorus went viral over the summer. The choreography was so good that I honestly wish there was more of it showcased in longer bursts throughout the video.

However, choreographer Sergio Reis also worked on the music video for “Got Me Started,” which I really enjoyed because it featured more of Sivan himself dancing. I liked this video a little better because it still had that joyous chaos of interaction but was a bit more streamlined and let the dancing shine. It was also clear Sivan was having a great time, which is seen in one of my favorite shots where he runs through the streets of Bangkok, Thailand in a sparkly outfit that I want to steal for myself.

The third video, released for “One of Your Girls,” is shot entirely in front of a plain white background and features Sivan in drag to literally signify his attempt to be one of his partner’s girls. What I really loved about this video is its progression. The first shots of Sivan in drag all featured him dancing around his partner, played by Ross Lynch.

However, by the end, Lynch’s character was not even in the video, and Sivan was whipping out some Britney Spears-esque choreography alongside backup dancers or alone. This transition spoke to me as recognition of worth and not compromising yourself for a relationship.Ultimately, Sivan delivers with “Something to Give Each Other.” In the spirit of the album, find someone whose company you enjoy, and give this one a listen.