From the Editor: Year 108

Last year, the Old Gold & Black saw a lot of growth. We welcomed the Environment section and the editorial committee, expanded our print edition to 20 pages and added several new staff positions, including webmaster, design chief, copy chief and advertising director. The 2023 editorial board developed our publication both in print and online so we could publish more timely content. Each of these additions helped strengthen our newspaper and widen our reach.

Because of this growth, this year’s staff is turning our attention to the depth of our coverage. As a newspaper, we are committed to publishing accurate and thorough coverage that reflects Wake Forest as a campus and community. The editorial board has identified expanding our coverage as an area that we would like to prioritize and improve.

One of the journalism courses at Wake Forest, titled News Literacy, prompts students to think about the principles of journalism, which are a set of guidelines that journalists adhere to when creating content. One of these principles is that journalists work in service to our readers. As a publication, we cannot fulfill this commitment without knowing our audience. Living and working on a college campus puts us in a unique position to build source networks and understand what our readers care about. This year, executive editors and section editors intend to build strong, professional relationships with students, faculty and staff across campus.

Expanding our coverage is not limited to the ideas presented in articles. Our staff is also asking questions about the accessibility of our content. As social media continues to grow, the Old Gold & Black is relooking at our multimedia content and social media presence. Late last semester, we began publishing “news recap” videos on our social media accounts that quickly summarize the stories in our biweekly print edition. While these videos are an important first step towards improving multimedia coverage, we would like to expand our videography and photography team, which works diligently to publish consistent and quality multimedia. We look forward to producing a number of video stories in the coming year.

One of my favorite aspects of the Old Gold & Black is the diversity of talents that our staff brings to our publication. While coverage has always been and will continue to be our priority, the executive board also wants to cultivate a community among editors and staff members. While our office may seem difficult to find on the top floor of Benson University Center, we want the office to be a place where people feel welcomed and supported.

Our motto states that the Old Gold & Black “covers the campus like the magnolias.” With each article, video and photo, we are dedicated to producing timely content that serves our readers. We look forward to continuing to make the Old Gold & Black a home for our staff members and student expression.