Old Gold & Black announces Student Government endorsements

The following represents the endorsements of the Old Gold & Black’s Editorial Committee, which are conducted by a majority vote based on interviews with the candidates, their respective platforms and their performances at Sunday evening’s executive debate. Any members of the Editorial Committee who are also involved in Student Government were omitted from the vote.

In years past, the Old Gold & Black’s editorial board, composed of section, multimedia and executive editors voted to endorse candidates. As a commitment to impartial reporting, endorsements have shifted to the Editorial Committee, which does not include any individual involved in election reporting.

Below, we will list the candidates running for each office and explain our endorsements.

Voting for Student Government officers will end on April 10 at 11:59 a.m.

Student Body President

Candidates: Hannah Elluru (’25)

Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses: Hannah Elluru (’25)

Explanation: The race for president is uncontested, so the Editorial Committee’s role in endorsing a candidate is limited. As such, while we do endorse the lone candidate, Hannah Elluru, it may be more appropriate in this space to explain what excites us about Elluru’s candidacy as she prepares to assume her new position.

In an interview with the Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee, Elluru emphasized the importance of increasing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Student Government. She also mentioned her hopes for increasing the social impact of our campus on the local community.

Her experience as the co-chair of the Diversity & Inclusion in the Cabinet has given her space to showcase her skills in project management and planning. This included helping to plan Student Government’s first Diversity and Inclusion Panel with the directors of various identity centers across campus and being a part of the creation of the Menstrual Access Project (MAP).

It is our belief that Elluru’s previous leadership experience in Student Government prepares her well for her new role as student body president. For this reason, she has our endorsement. We wish her the best of luck in her new position.

Speaker of the House

Candidate: Wyatt Strassmann (’25)

Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses: Wyatt Strassmann (’25)

Explanation: Similar to the race for president, the race for speaker of the house is uncontested. The Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses the singular candidate, Wyatt Strassmann.

Since being at Wake Forest, Strassmann has worked as a senator, a member of the Student Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC), co-chair of the Physical Planning Committee, co-chair of SBAC’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and speaker pro tempore. It is our belief that his extensive experience in Student Government will prepare him well for his role as speaker of the house.

In his previous work with Student Government, Strassmann released a pilot program to keep academic spaces open later during exam seasons, and he hopes to continue to work with and expand this program as speaker of the house. He additionally hopes to continue increasing Student Government visibility on campus. To do this, he plans to require senators to hold office hours for individuals and all committees to hold standing meetings with organizations on campus that fall under their categories.

We believe that Strassmann has a strong vision for where he wants to take Student Government from the position of speaker. For this reason, he has our endorsement. We wish him the best of luck in his new position.

Treasurer

Candidates: Shelby Balmer (’25) and Micah Bozkurtian (’25)

Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses: Shelby Balmer (‘25)

Explanation: The Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses Shelby Balmer for the role of treasurer. In our interview with Balmer, she emphasized her desire to make Student Government and SBAC a diverse, welcoming place for all students and campus organizations.

Balmer’s experience as the deputy director of finance and the chair of the Outreach and Oversight Committee for SBAC has allowed her to form connections with groups across campus and work closely with the current treasurer to tackle system inefficiencies and resolve them. We are confident in her ability to continue making important improvements to Student Government and SBAC moving forward.

While the Editorial Committee recognizes and appreciates Micah Bozkurtian’s commitment to the student body, which he has displayed throughout his time involved with Student Government and SBAC, we believe that Balmer’s SBAC leadership experience prepares her best for the role of treasurer.

For these reasons, the Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses Shelby Balmer for treasurer.

Secretary

Candidates: Bayla Sheshadri (’25) and Blake Sterling (’26)

Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses: Bayla Sheshadri (’25)

Explanation: The Old Gold & Black editorial committee endorses Bayla Sheshadri. In our interview with Sheshadri, she highlighted the importance of accessibility and student safety on campus. She plans to collaborate with Campus Facilities in her work as secretary to help reach accessibility-based goals on campus, a group which she has connections with through her work on the Physical Planning Committee.

Sheshadri has served Student Government in a variety of roles, including the co-chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee and the co-chair of the Physical Planning Committee. Through her leadership work, she successfully passed legislation to require senators to attend a diversity and inclusion event each year and advocated for the University Parkway crosswalk and extra dining hours in the Magnolia Room.

Sheshadri has been successfully advocating for students in these roles during her time with Student Government, and we are confident that she would continue to do so as secretary.

While the Editorial Committee recognizes and appreciates Blake Sterling’s commitment to the student body, which she has displayed throughout her career in Student Government, we believe that Sheshadri’s extensive leadership and lobbying experience prepare her best for the role of secretary.

For these reasons, the Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses Bayla Sheshadri for secretary.