Letter to the Editor: Project Notecard

A small gesture goes a long way
Project Notecard, Wake Forest Student Initiative
March 3, 2024
Touching messages are left around campus for Wake Forest students. (Courtesy of Project Notecard)
Touching messages are left around campus for Wake Forest students. (Courtesy of Project Notecard)

To the student body of Wake Forest:

For the past three years, Wake Forest students may recall waking up on Valentine’s Day to notecards taped to their doors. 

For the third year in a row, Project Notecard, an anonymous student group, has distributed valentines across campus on Valentine’s Eve. These notes contain various hand-written, positive messages for students.

The overall goal of this project is simple — to distribute notes on Valentine’s Eve so that every student has one to wake up to on Valentine’s Day morning. At its roots, though, the project aims to remind everyone in the Wake Forest community that they are dearly and truly cared for, even by those who may not know them personally.

When this project came to fruition in my, the founder’s, freshman year, I could never have imagined how important it would become to me. I am forever grateful to those who have helped me with delivery night. Even more, though, I am grateful to every single one of you, who inspire me every day. You all deserve kindness, and I hope that, through this project, we have brought a little bit of kindness to our campus.

I intend to do this project until I graduate, at which point I plan to pass the gauntlet to another. Until then, I look forward to continuing this endeavor, which has brought me so much joy.

Project Notecard is not possible without the help of others. If you are interested in being a part of the project, or if you have any feedback, you can email us at [email protected].

Happy Valentine’s Day, Wake Forest. Remember you are loved; remember you matter, and keep on being you.

 

With love,

Project Notecard
