To the Editor: WFU must not silence Palestinian voices

The University’s written response to Feb. 5 actions in support of Palestinian life and freedom is appalling. As the Old Gold & Black reported, an unnamed group placed hundreds of flags on the upper quad to symbolize the thousands of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since Oct. 7. Palestinian flags and chalked messages were also visible, before being removed by the university. Later, the university issued a statement to the campus community: ” . . . several signs and flags were placed around campus, and chalk was used on sidewalks in violation of University policies. Materials that violate policy, prevent or inhibit the intended use of public campus spaces, or are inconsistent with campus processes have been or will be removed. Additional steps will be considered as needed.”

Was the entirety of the demonstration in violation of university policies, or just the chalking? The comma suggests just the chalking, but it barely registers, allowing that all the forms of expression are off limits. Worse, the last statement conveys a totalizing, restrictive and atmospheric threat. The lack of a referent for “additional steps” suggests any possible punitive measure is in play. The passive voice — who will take these steps, by what authority, with what process? — is ominous (Who writes these communiques?!?). Likewise, the closing phrase “as needed” suggests that the event is not over in the eyes of the authorities — more menacing threat.

At worst, the demonstrators did not conform to university processes, but there is no denying the truth that the flags intended to communicate: As of today, over twenty-seven thousand Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. Many thousand are children, and many more thousands are burned, maimed, traumatized, homeless and orphaned by the Israeli assaults. As for the flags and chalking, treating Palestinian speech as intrinsically hateful, as claimed by at least one campus organization, is part of a long practice of dehumanization, but it is truly appalling to find the university’s official communication subtly relay the same message.

Sincerely, Dean Franco