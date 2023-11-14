Letter to the Editor: English faculty say ‘we are listening’

As faculty in the English Department we, the undersigned, want to express to the student body that we wholeheartedly support students’ rights to a safe learning environment in and beyond the classrooms of Wake Forest University. What we mean by this is that it is both our duty and desire as faculty to create learning spaces that are free from sexual harassment, discrimination and coercion, and that allow for nuanced discussions of challenging issues. We believe that we can think through, together, politically, aesthetically and ethically challenging questions and that we can and must do so without reproducing the rhetorical and material violence of racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia and sexism.

In short, we believe that student safety and academic freedom are not opposed but essential to each other. Student learning and the search for truth must be free from both the sway or abuse of power and external curtailments on academic freedom. Our goal is to create inclusive classroom environments that foster open-minded inquiry and understanding, opposing histories of injustice, in pursuit of a more peaceful, equitable world.

This statement of our core pedagogical values comes in response to questions and concerns that students have raised with us. We have heard you, we are listening and we invite you to come to us — especially in our office hours — when you have questions, concerns and complaints. You can do this without fears of chastisement or retaliation. If we cannot address specific questions related to privately negotiated administrative decisions, we do recognize that these decisions impact your education, and we are committed to ensuring that opportunities for critical discussion and education are not lost.

Sincerely,

Rian Bowie

Jennifer Greiman

Sarah Hogan

Judith Madera

Jessica Richard

Joanna Ruocco