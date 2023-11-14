"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Letter to the Editor: English faculty say ‘we are listening’

The undersigned professors in the Wake Forest Department of English support students’ rights to a safe learning environment
Rian Bowie, Jennifer Greiman, Sarah Hogan, Judith Madera, Jessica Richard, and Joanna Ruocco
November 14, 2023
The Old Gold & Blacks favicon logo
OGB Archives

As faculty in the English Department we, the undersigned, want to express to the student body that we wholeheartedly support students’ rights to a safe learning environment in and beyond the classrooms of Wake Forest University. What we mean by this is that it is both our duty and desire as faculty to create learning spaces that are free from sexual harassment, discrimination and coercion, and that allow for nuanced discussions of challenging issues. We believe that we can think through, together, politically, aesthetically and ethically challenging questions and that we can and must do so without reproducing the rhetorical and material violence of racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia and sexism.

In short, we believe that student safety and academic freedom are not opposed but essential to each other. Student learning and the search for truth must be free from both the sway or abuse of power and external curtailments on academic freedom. Our goal is to create inclusive classroom environments that foster open-minded inquiry and understanding, opposing histories of injustice, in pursuit of a more peaceful, equitable world.

This statement of our core pedagogical values comes in response to questions and concerns that students have raised with us. We have heard you, we are listening and we invite you to come to us — especially in our office hours — when you have questions, concerns and complaints. You can do this without fears of chastisement or retaliation. If we cannot address specific questions related to privately negotiated administrative decisions, we do recognize that these decisions impact your education, and we are committed to ensuring that opportunities for critical discussion and education are not lost.

Sincerely,

Story continues below advertisement

Rian Bowie

Jennifer Greiman

Sarah Hogan

Judith Madera

Jessica Richard

Joanna Ruocco
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
The Old Gold & Blacks favicon logo
Humanity is not one sided
Rachel Severance writes that the university has not been living up to its motto, Pro Humanitate.
Letter to the Editor: When I say Pro Humanitate, I mean it. Do you?
Prospective student Connor Kerin says Wake Forests drop in the U.S. News & World Report rankings didnt diminish his desire to be a Demon Deacon.
Letter to the Editor: Who cares about a silly number? I want to become a Demon Deacon more than ever
Terms for officers and senators elected today will begin on April 26.
Letter to the Editor: Elections Comission must not rig another election
Letter to the Editor: A failure of memory and a lack of intention
Letter to the Editor: A failure of memory and a lack of intention
Signs advocating against student housing do not target students, but developers, writes Professor Dean Franco.
Letter to the Editor: "Deactown" threatens property rights
More in Opinion
Through shared posts and interactions, connections are formed and virtual friendships can blossom into real-life companionships.
Everything is good in moderation, even social media
Mike Johnson of Louisiana is the current speaker of the house (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
Oval Offense: The Speaker Sh*t Show Part 2
“Imagine you’re a Wake Forest freshman, and your parents just drove away after they moved you into your tiny Collins Residence Hall dorm.”
Freshman year sucks
Many students spend a large portion of their time outside of class in ZSR Library.
Wake Forest’s culture of over-committing is leaving us burnt out
Those who study abroad can see sights like the Abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel, pictured here.
Here’s why you should study abroad
Alix Earl (left), Emma Chamberlain (second from the left), Margot Robbie (second from the right) and Taylor Swift (right) each have an aesthetic that girls think they must follow perfectly.
Enough with your eras
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *