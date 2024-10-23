Deb Marke directs Deacs Decide

In fourth grade Deb Marke’s parents, who immigrated from Sierra Leone, got their American citizenship. Since then, she watched them vote in every local, state and federal election — instilling in her an early respect for the civic process.

Marke was hired as the assistant director of advocacy and social justice at the Office of Civic & Community Engagement in the fall semester of 2019. She immediately jumped into Deacs Decide, a nonpartisan campus-wide initiative to promote voting.

“It’s really important that everyone has the ability, resources, tools and information to be able to go and make the most informed decision for themselves,” Marke said. “That’s what the role of Deacs Decide is, helping people think critically about what it means for them to feel like they have the autonomy to participate in this process.”

This isn’t Marke’s first time serving the Winston-Salemcommunity—she hasworn many hats. As a Wake Forest undergraduate student working in the Women’s Center, as an AmeriCorps Vista Member working locally and now as the leader of Deacs