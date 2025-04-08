A hidden gem: the Education Library

Tucked in the basement of Tribble Hall, the Education Library and Circulation Material Center is more than just a resource for children’s books. It’s a welcoming space where students find comfort, guidance and community.

The library, which resembles a K-12 media center, provides education students and student-teachers with resources to support their learning and teaching experiences.

At the collection’s heart is Alicia Lemar, the education librarian and outreach coordinator. If you stop by, you’re likely to find her chatting with students, offering advice or simply providing a listening ear.

“People know they can come and talk to me and there’s no judgment,” Lemar said.



The library has long served students in Wake Forest’s Education Department, particularly those working in local schools, through student teaching and clinical experiences. Its collection has grown for 28 years and now boasts over 4,000 books. Lemar decides which materials to add or retire based on circulation trends.

Story continues below advertisement

While Lemar always knew she wanted to work with books, she didn’t plan for a library career.

“In college, I worked at Barnes & Noble. When I started researching careers after graduation, ‘librarian’ kept coming up,” she recalled.

Lemar initially envisioned herself as a research librarian at an academic institution but had doubts when offered a position as a children’s librarian. Encouraged by those around her to keep an open mind, she took the leap.

“I’ve never looked back,” Lemar said. “I’ve been doing this since 2009, and I don’t see myself doing anything else.”

For Lemar, the most rewarding part of her job is creating the kind of space she wishes she had in college — one where students feel seen and supported.

“I typically get my work done in the mornings, but after 11 a.m., students start coming in, and they want to talk. That’s my favorite part of the day,” she said. “Sometimes, there are things you don’t want to talk to your parents about. I love being someone who can provide a different voice.”

“We listen, and we don’t judge,” she said, reciting the popular TikTok trend where participants are encouraged to share something they might otherwise keep to themselves.

Junior, Kristen McLin, spends a lot of time in the space. “The education library is one of campus’ best-kept secrets. It’s a cozy, welcoming spot where students stop by between classes and feel emotionally safe. Winston, the friendliest Boston terrier, is often there to greet guests. It’s more than a study space; it’s a safe haven,” says McLin.

Lemar also hopes more students will take advantage of the library’s collection regardless of their academic background or reading level.

“A lot of people assume they can’t check out books from here because they think it’s all too juvenile,” she said.

Lemar sees great value in middle-grade fiction — books aimed at readers in grades 4-8 — because she believes they handle complex issues with honesty and grace.

“These books explore identity, change and resilience in ways that can resonate deeply with adults. Reading through the eyes of a child can shift your perspective and build empathy,” Lemar said.

One of her current favorites from the collection is “The Ogress and the Orphans” by Kelly Barnhill.

“It’s about what happens when a community turns on others and loses sight of itself in the process,” Lemar explained. “But at its core, it’s about remembering to love each other. It tackles big issues in a way that prioritizes empathy, reminding us that, at the end of the day, we’re all human.”