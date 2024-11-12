"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70

Spillers, Harris lead defensive comeback in early test
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
November 12, 2024
Categories:
Evan Harris
Tre’Von Spillers (25) and Juke Harris (2) celebrate together in their first season as Demon Deacons. The transfer forward and freshman guard combined for 27 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s 72-70 win over Michigan.

The Demon Deacons are finding identity in their defense. 

Despite a slow start scoring in this game — and this season — Wake Forest (3-0) stopped a surging Michigan Wolverines offense (1-1) to claim their first power conference win, 72-70. The Demon Deacons came up with big stops to seal their victory and overcome an early double-digit deficit.

“We did a much better job of finding a way to score,” Head Coach Steve Forbes said after the win, “but when we weren’t scoring, we played really good defense, and that carried us through the whole game. I’m really proud of my team for that.” 

Big in sparking the stops: Juke Harris, the true freshman from Salisbury, N.C.. Harris (11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 BLK) came off the bench to help generate big turnovers and enough offensive momentum for Wake Forest to creep back before the half.

“He’s got a high basketball IQ; that helps him,” Forbes said of Harris, “and he has a lot of confidence in himself.” 

Story continues below advertisement

The momentum generated on defense carried into the second half and opened up scoring opportunities for Wake Forest. Capitalizing on Michigan’s eleven straight missed field goal attempts, playmakers like Tre’Von Spillers grabbed defensive rebounds and made good on the chance to score at the other end. 

Named the match’s most valuable player, Spillers (16 PTS, 5 REB) said stopping Michigan from any second-chance scoring was crucial for closing out such a close contest. 

“Just getting stops,” Spillers said. “Getting big rebounds, so not allowing them to get offensive rebounds. Just being gritty, grimy, and tough.” 

The neutral site matchup in Greensboro, N.C. proved to be a valuable vetting matchup on Wake Forest’s non-conference schedule. Michigan marks the first of several non-conference tests for Wake Forest ahead of a highly-anticipated conference campaign for a postseason bid in March. The Demon Deacons will still face Xavier, No. 21 Florida and No. 13 Texas A&M. 

“It’s time to do this,” Forbes said, pleased with passing an early season test. “But I do go back to telling you, I just think that’s the way this team has been built, and that’s their mentality.” 

After an early test, Wake Forest is reemerging with a defensive identity. The Demon Deacons have been staunch after opponents last season mounted several second-half comebacks that jeopardized or cost Wake Forest several leads, especially on the road. Giving credit to his defense, Forbes said this is the type of team to come up with wins through their defensive playmaking. 

“I just think we’re longer and a little more athletic,” Forbes said. “That team was pretty good last [year]. We wanna be better than that team, though.” 

Wake Forest will try to stay perfect as they host USC Upstate on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Winston-Salem before traveling to face Xavier in Cincinnati this Saturday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Photo Gallery: Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Hunter Sallis (23) goes up for a dunk, one of his four baskets from the field on the day. Sallis also led the team in assists for the second straight outing.
Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (5) elevates over a Dallas Mavericks defender at Target Center. Edwards led his team to a Western Conference Finals appearance last season against Dallas, the eventual conference champions. (Courtesy of the AP)
2024-25 NBA Season Preview
Parker Friedrichsen (7) holds the ball up on the perimeter.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
Hunter Sallis (23) jokes with transfer Tre'Von Spillers (25) at the free throw line.
Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
Steve Forbes brings back several starters in his fifth year as Head Coach of Wake Forest Men’s Basketball: C Efton Reid III (4), G Cam Hildreth (2) and G Hunter Sallis (23).
2024-25 Wake Forest Men’s Basketball preview
More in Sports
Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) scrambles to escape a collapsing pocket. Bachmeier faced serious pressure as he was sacked seven times in Friday night’s loss to Cal.
Demon Deacons outdueled at home, 46-36
Wake Forest Men’s Soccer celebrates a victory over ranked, in-state opponent No. 12 NC State to conclude their regular season campaign. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest men’s soccer ends regular season with ranked win
Sophomore midfielder Dempsey Brown (6) chases after a loose ball in the first half of Thursday evening’s match against NC State.
No. 3 women's soccer bounces back in regular season finale
Guard Tamia Jones led Wake Forest with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in her debut for the Demon Deacons.
Women’s Basketball opens season with 62-point onslaught
No. 7 Wake Forest’s Luke Tewalt (right) competes with No. 16 Virginia’s Will Anthony. Virginia would finish fourth overall at the conference championship event. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 7 Men’s Cross Country capture ACC Championship
Senior forward Emily Murphy (35) sprints down the field in the first half in Sunday evening’s match against Duke.
No. 3 women’s soccer falls short against No. 1 Duke
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.