Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70

The Demon Deacons are finding identity in their defense.

Despite a slow start scoring in this game — and this season — Wake Forest (3-0) stopped a surging Michigan Wolverines offense (1-1) to claim their first power conference win, 72-70. The Demon Deacons came up with big stops to seal their victory and overcome an early double-digit deficit.



“We did a much better job of finding a way to score,” Head Coach Steve Forbes said after the win, “but when we weren’t scoring, we played really good defense, and that carried us through the whole game. I’m really proud of my team for that.”

Big in sparking the stops: Juke Harris, the true freshman from Salisbury, N.C.. Harris (11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 BLK) came off the bench to help generate big turnovers and enough offensive momentum for Wake Forest to creep back before the half.

“He’s got a high basketball IQ; that helps him,” Forbes said of Harris, “and he has a lot of confidence in himself.”

The momentum generated on defense carried into the second half and opened up scoring opportunities for Wake Forest. Capitalizing on Michigan’s eleven straight missed field goal attempts, playmakers like Tre’Von Spillers grabbed defensive rebounds and made good on the chance to score at the other end.

Named the match’s most valuable player, Spillers (16 PTS, 5 REB) said stopping Michigan from any second-chance scoring was crucial for closing out such a close contest.

“Just getting stops,” Spillers said. “Getting big rebounds, so not allowing them to get offensive rebounds. Just being gritty, grimy, and tough.”

The neutral site matchup in Greensboro, N.C. proved to be a valuable vetting matchup on Wake Forest’s non-conference schedule. Michigan marks the first of several non-conference tests for Wake Forest ahead of a highly-anticipated conference campaign for a postseason bid in March. The Demon Deacons will still face Xavier, No. 21 Florida and No. 13 Texas A&M.

“It’s time to do this,” Forbes said, pleased with passing an early season test. “But I do go back to telling you, I just think that’s the way this team has been built, and that’s their mentality.”

After an early test, Wake Forest is reemerging with a defensive identity. The Demon Deacons have been staunch after opponents last season mounted several second-half comebacks that jeopardized or cost Wake Forest several leads, especially on the road. Giving credit to his defense, Forbes said this is the type of team to come up with wins through their defensive playmaking.

“I just think we’re longer and a little more athletic,” Forbes said. “That team was pretty good last [year]. We wanna be better than that team, though.”

Wake Forest will try to stay perfect as they host USC Upstate on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Winston-Salem before traveling to face Xavier in Cincinnati this Saturday.