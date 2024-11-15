"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Men’s Basketball squeaks by USC Upstate

Sallis’ 23 points carries Demon Deacons past Spartans
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
November 15, 2024
Categories:
Walker Liggitt
Wake Forest center Efton Reid (4) looks for a teammate during Wednesday night’s win versus USC Upstate. Reid had 14 points and a game-high 8 rebounds on the night.

Sometimes, you just have to post a win on the board.

That’s what Wake Forest Men’s Basketball needed to do Wednesday night — and they did, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans, 85-80. 

Wake Forest struggled with the Spartans throughout the entirety of the night, as the two squads battled throughout what would be a back-and-forth contest with 12 lead changes.

One of the Demon Deacons’ strong suits that carried them through the game was the ability to generate turnovers. Forbes’ squad forced 12 turnovers throughout the first period, and finished with 17 on the night — the most since last season’s home win against Virginia Tech (18). 

Story continues below advertisement

Despite their turnover-creating ability, the Demon Deacons struggled to stop the Spartans’ onslaught from 3-point land — shooting 11-29 (37.9%) from deep. 

“I was disappointed,” Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes said. “I was just disappointed in our effort in defensive transition, and that’s how [USC Upstate] got going offensively.”

Wake Forest continued their cold stretch from beyond the arc, too — shooting 26.9% on the night (and 25.9% on the season). The only player to shoot over 50% from three was Alabama transfer Davin Cosby, who scored each of his 15 points (5-7 3PT) as 3-pointers.

“[Cosby] came into the second half and made some shots that really opened up the floor for us,” Forbes said.

Hunter Sallis continued to lead the Demon Deacons in scoring on the season, putting up 23 points on 9-14 shooting. Sallis also assisted on six shots, a game-high. 

“A lot of shots went in for me early on,” Sallis said postgame. “Throughout the game, [USC Upstate] were running a lot of guys at me, which allowed me to make an easy play.”

Center Efton Reid had his best game of the season, posting up 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds on the night.

USC Upstate’s offense was generated primarily through freshman Mister Dean, who led the Spartans with 24 points on 10-14 shooting. Dean played only 24 minutes in the contest due to foul trouble.

The Demon Deacons didn’t escape the night without injury news, either. Forbes announced earlier on in the day that forward Omaha Biliew (5.3pts, 2.3rebs) is expected to miss 8-10 weeks with a right foot injury.

“[Omaha] really wants to play through it, he really does,” said Forbes. “I know that’s what he wants to do, but that’s not what’s best for him right now, health-wise.”

Wake Forest travels to Cincinnati, Ohio’s Cintas Center on Saturday to face off against the Xavier Musketeers in another rendition of the Skip Prosser Classic. Tip-off is set for noon on Fox Sports 1.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Tre’Von Spillers (25) and Juke Harris (2) celebrate together in their first season as Demon Deacons. The transfer forward and freshman guard combined for 27 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 72-70 win over Michigan.
Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70
Wake Forest Men's Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes reacts to a series of Demon Deacon turnovers.
Photo Gallery: Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Hunter Sallis (23) goes up for a dunk, one of his four baskets from the field on the day. Sallis also led the team in assists for the second straight outing.
Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (5) elevates over a Dallas Mavericks defender at Target Center. Edwards led his team to a Western Conference Finals appearance last season against Dallas, the eventual conference champions. (Courtesy of the AP)
2024-25 NBA Season Preview
Parker Friedrichsen (7) holds the ball up on the perimeter.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
Hunter Sallis (23) jokes with transfer Tre'Von Spillers (25) at the free throw line.
Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
More in Sports
Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) scrambles to escape a collapsing pocket. Bachmeier faced serious pressure as he was sacked seven times in Friday night’s loss to Cal.
Demon Deacons outdueled at home, 46-36
Wake Forest Men’s Soccer celebrates a victory over ranked, in-state opponent No. 12 NC State to conclude their regular season campaign. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest men’s soccer ends regular season with ranked win
Sophomore midfielder Dempsey Brown (6) chases after a loose ball in the first half of Thursday evening’s match against NC State.
No. 3 women's soccer bounces back in regular season finale
Guard Tamia Jones led Wake Forest with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in her debut for the Demon Deacons.
Women’s Basketball opens season with 62-point onslaught
No. 7 Wake Forest’s Luke Tewalt (right) competes with No. 16 Virginia’s Will Anthony. Virginia would finish fourth overall at the conference championship event. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 7 Men’s Cross Country capture ACC Championship
Senior forward Emily Murphy (35) sprints down the field in the first half in Sunday evening’s match against Duke.
No. 3 women’s soccer falls short against No. 1 Duke
About the Contributor
Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.