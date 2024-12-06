A Home Away From Home

It’s a Tuesday around five o’clock. My classes are over, and I’ve decided to take a long walk in Reynolda. Preparing for the brisk chill of the autumn air, I put on a long-sleeved top, lace up my sneakers and grab my bag. Starting at Davis Residence Hall and passing Scales Fine Arts Center and the commuter parking lot, I eventually reach the two stone pillars that frame the start of the walking trail.

I never fail to admire the magical quality that the trails possess — the canopy of trees blocking out the sun, the stillness of the forest and the smoothness of the paved road under your feet. Fall is my favorite time of year to walk in Reynolda. The leaves reveal beautiful hues signifying the end of one season and the beginning of another. Walking in Reynolda, you feel connected to the world around you. The evolving seasons reassure me that change is natural and inevitable.

Reynolda has been a special place from the moment I stepped on campus. It’s the first place I called my mom when I got to school freshman year, the spot where I spend the most time with friends and where I go when I need to think through all of the complicated emotions associated with being in college. Reynolda is the bridge between the Wake Forest bubble and the outside world. It’s where we can explore ourselves while still being in the safe proximity of campus.

On this particular day, I have just finished my shift as an office assistant at the Dean of Students Office in Benson University Center. Like most days, I spent it conversing with Michelle Zhan, Case Manager and Coordinator for Chinese Student Life. We share a love of walking, and as if by fate, I see her walking towards me now. We talk about what a gorgeous day it is, and then we laugh about how we always see each other walking on the trails.

Our brief meeting on the trail reminds me of many conversations we have had about what Reynolda means to Michelle. When I agreed to write this article, Michelle was the first person I thought of. I prompted her with a simple question: Describe your relationship with Reynolda Village.

In 2017, Michelle moved to Winston-Salem from China to pursue her master’s degree in Interpreting and Translation Studies. As a graduate student, Michelle would often take walks in Reynolda.

“As I was jogging, I had a fleeting thought that I could be here for a long time,” she said.

While navigating the trails of Reynolda, Michelle dreamt about a future in the United States. She reflected on her passion for helping students, and she imagined building a life for herself in Winston-Salem by working for Wake Forest University.

A few days later, Michelle received a call from her employer at the university.

“I got a call from the dean, and I was so overjoyed that they asked me to stay.”

Michelle’s reflective moment in Reynolda turned into a reality — the university asked her to work full-time helping students assimilate into the Wake Forest community after she completed her graduate program.

Michelle left her family for almost five years to pursue a career and life in Winston-Salem — she loves this place and the work she does here. It hasn’t been easy, but her “connection with Reynolda allowed her to build her relationships with friends and with God,” which has helped her gain the courage to tackle these challenges. When Michelle had problems renewing her visa, she again turned to the comforting trails of Reynolda to process her emotions.

“I was so worried that I would have to leave my job,” she said.

Michelle prayed that she would be able to stay at the job that she loved. While walking, she had a strong and sudden premonition that her boss would call her with good news. Later that week, the university helped her regain her work visa allowing her to stay at Wake Forest.

Reynolda provides a safe space for Michelle to process complicated emotions including “joy, sorrows, and grief.” She replaces anxiety about her future with action, and the quiet reflection helps her stay grounded. She knows that everything happens for a reason, and she often relies on her time in Reynolda to remind her of this truth.

As a junior, I face an uncertain, and exciting, future. A few months ago I made a decision that felt monumental: stay at Wake in the spring to pursue an opportunity here or go abroad to London. I agonized over this decision for weeks until I called a friend in Reynolda.

She told me to take a step back. To breathe. To go against the part of myself telling me to make a pros and cons list, and just live — the act of living would bring me to my answer. I sat on a bench beside a pond surrounded by tall trees. I watched the stillness of the water and the reflection of the trees on the surface. I remembered to trust myself.

A life away from Wake Forest felt unimaginable only months ago, but now it’s exciting to imagine where my next chapter might be. My heart yearns for growth in a new city filled with endless possibilities. Instead of becoming paralyzed in fear, I embrace my future and even run towards it.

Life changes, and we are forced to cope with the ever-changing world around us. With courage, Michelle faces her future. She inspires me to do the same.