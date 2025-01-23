Inside Josh Stein’s Cabinet: Who Are the Leaders Shaping His Administration?

On Nov. 5, 2025, North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein defeated Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in his bid to become North Carolina’s next governor — maintaining Democratic control of the chief executive office.

During the campaign, Stein outlined several policy priorities for his potential administration should he succeed in the governor’s race. Among these goals are increasing funding for public schools, advancing clean energy initiatives and preventing further abortion restrictions proposed by Republicans. As with any incoming administration, Stein has the authority to appoint a cabinet that will help fulfill these commitments, which must be confirmed by the state Senate due to a 2016 law.

Stein is expected to make eleven cabinet appointees. One of the eleven appointees includes Gabriel J. Esparza, who will be the State’s first Latino cabinet member and will head the Department of Administration (DOA). The DOA, called the “business manager” of the state, is tasked with supervising government operations including construction, purchasing, contracting, facility management and vehicle management.

Leslie Cooley Dismukes will lead the Department of Adult Correction (DAC), tasked with overseeing the state’s adult correctional system, managing prisons, supervising individuals on probation and parole and ensuring public safety. Dismukes is the current criminal bureau chief at the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Reid Wilson will lead the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tasked with protecting North Carolina’s environmental resources , including efforts to provide hurricane relief to Western North Carolina after a devastating hurricane affected the area in early October. Wilson was the secretary for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources under the Cooper administration.

Dr. Devdutta Sangvai and Pamela Cashwell are the first Indian American cabinet members.

Sangvai will lead the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS oversees the provision of health and human services for all residents of North Carolina, particularly focusing on children, the elderly, individuals with disabilities and low-income families. Sangvai is currently a professor of family medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine and has also served as the president of Duke Regional Hospital.

Cashwell will lead the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR), which manages, promotes and enhances North Carolina’s diverse arts and culture, rich history and stunning natural areas. Cashwell has been a secretary at the North Carolina DOA since 2021.

McKinley Wooten Jr. will transition to lead the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) under Stein. Wooten Jr. currently works in the department responsible for administering tax laws and collecting taxes on behalf of the citizens of the State.

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette will lead the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA), which is responsible for protecting North Carolina’s military installations throughout the state. Mallette is an Air Force veteran and current attorney.

Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. will lead the Department of Public Safety (DPS), of which he has been a secretary since 2021 with an extensive background as a law enforcement officer and even spent some time in the North Carolina National Guard. The DPS ensures that North Carolina is a safe place to live, work and visit.

Joey Hopkins will head the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) of which he has served as a secretary since 2023. The NCDOT is responsible for the maintenance of highways, bridges and other transportation modes in the state.

Lee Lilley will lead the Department of Commerce under Stein. The Department of Commerce improves the economic outlook and quality of life of North Carolinians. Lilley has been the director of economic and pandemic recovery and director of legislative affairs under the outgoing Cooper Administration.

Staci Meyer will lead the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR), which is responsible for managing job opportunities across the state. She is presently serving as the chief deputy secretary at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR).

The Department of Information Technology (DIT) will be headed by Teena Piccione, who has experience working at Google and RTI International in executive positions. The DIT is tasked with providing IT services to state governmental agencies.

Kristin Walker has been the head of the Office of State Management and Budget (OSMB) since 2022 and will continue to be in the Stein administration. She ensures that North Carolina maintains a balanced budget and effectively manages its resources.

As North Carolina’s governor, Stein has the opportunity to turn his campaign promises into action. Delivering tangible results will be crucial to meeting the expectations of those who elected him. His administration has pledged to address his key goals highlighted during the campaign, but the real test lies ahead: his team must deliver on those commitments.