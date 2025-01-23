Governor Josh Stein signs executive orders

Josh Stein was sworn in as the 76th governor of North Carolina on Jan. 1st, 2025, becoming the state’s first Jewish governor and its second consecutive Democratic governor.

Stein seeks to continue the legacy of former Governor Roy Cooper and further his own goals and policy proposals in the next four years. Unlike the last two years, the North Carolina legislature will not have a Republican supermajority this term, allowing Stein to more easily veto bills before they become law.

In his inaugural address, Stein emphasized the strength of North Carolinians in the face of Hurricane Helene’s devastation and the impending freezing winter, as the address had to be moved inside due to freezing temperatures and snow. In his speech, he told the story of a storm in 1916 that trapped a local business owner on the roof of his store. Will Clark, an onlooker, didn’t hesitate to help save the man.

“Will Clark said he was willing to risk his life–not for money, but for his neighbor,” Stein said. “Will Clark embodied the spirit of the people of North Carolina today. That spirit is still strong.”

Story continues below advertisement

As Stein shared this story and what it means to be a North Carolinian, he told everybody, Democrats and Republicans alike, that he would fight for what he believes in, protecting the rights of all those in North Carolina.

On Jan. 2nd, he signed five executive orders regarding Hurricane Helene relief and recovery, including “accelerating temporary housing and the repair of private roads and bridges,” according to the Governor’s office.

On Jan. 16th, he “ordered state agencies not to cooperate with potential efforts to restrict access to birth control in the state — and refuse to help investigate doctors who provide legal abortions or other reproductive health care,” according to WRAL news.

He ended his speech with a call to action for politicians, civil servants, and the residents of North Carolina.

“Let’s build a better and brighter future for our children together,” Stein said. “We can do it, and we will do it because we are North Carolina Strong.”

Stein enters office with a legislature that has been Republican-controlled for more than a decade. After a win against Lt. Governor Mark Robinson by 15 percentage points, he has the opportunity to enact change in a quickly growing state.