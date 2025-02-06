2025 Spring Arts Preview

Theatre and Dance

The Wake Forest Theatre department and the student group, The Anthony Aston Players hosts a range of classic to contemporary productions. This semester, Shakespeare’s 17th century “The Tempest” will juxtapose Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” which first premiered in 2007.

These performances, brought to life by the ever talented cast and crew of the department, promise to captivate audiences with their unique blend of contemporary and classic storytelling. Additionally, audiences can look forward to the highly anticipated Faculty and Guest Dance concert, showcasing innovative choreography and compelling performances.

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone”

Directed by Brook Davis

Story continues below advertisement

February 7-8 & 13-15 at 7:30 pm

February 9 & 16 at 2:00 pm

Ring Theatre, Scales Fine Arts Center

“When Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone premiered in 2007, the play questioned our connections, our disconnections, and how our lives have changed as we navigate a piece of technology that follows us everywhere, all the time. In 2025, that examination is even more profound. After Jean answers and keeps answering a dead man’s cell phone, she stumbles into a complicated world of grand discoveries and adventure. Join us for a whimsical look at humanity, technology, and the life-altering importance of a good bowl of lobster bisque.”

“The Tempest”

Directed by Michael Kamtman

April 4-5 & 10-12 at 7:30 pm

April 6 & 13 at 2:00 pm

Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center

“Long ago and somewhere far away: A mighty storm. A shipwreck. An island. Fantastical creatures. A sorcerer and the sorcerer’s daughter. Magic. Love. Treachery and deception. Temptation. Disorientation. Hilarity. Power. Humanity. This is the trail of breadcrumbs that will lead us into the world of William Shakespeare’s last play..”

Spring Faculty and Guest Artist Dance Concert

April 24-26 at 7:30 pm

Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center

“The Spring Student Choreographic Concert will feature selected work by student choreographers under the direction of the Dance faculty. The Spring Concert gives WFU students the opportunity to present their choreography across a range of dance styles”

Music Events

Flute Fest

February 16 at 3:00 pm

Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Wind Ensemble

February 25 at 7:30 pm

April 22 at 7:30 pm

Scales Fine Arts Center

Guest Artist Recital: Dr. Yevgeny Yontov, piano

March 18 at 7:30 pm

48th Annual Giles-Harris Music Competitions

March 22 at 10:00 am

Scales Fine Arts Center

Secrest Series: Thomas Dunford, lute

March 26 at 7:30 pm

Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Choirs Concert

March 28 at 7:30 pm

April 28 at 7:30 pm

Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Collegium Musicum and Gamelan Giri Murti Concert

April 15 at 7:30 pm

Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Jazz Ensemble

April 24 at 7:30 pm

Scales Fine Arts Center

Literature

The English department maintains a rich tradition of hosting renowned writers and scholars to campus every semester. Dr. Judith Madera revealed that “both the Dillon Johnston Series events and Dean Family Speaker events are free and open to the public. Students are always welcomed and are encouraged to engage with our campus guests.”

Dean Family Speaker Series: Dr. David Sterling Brown

February 20 at 5:00 pm

ZSR 404

“We warmly encourage students to come out for this wonderful event with our speaker from Trinity College, Hartford, Dr. David Sterling Brown. Brown is an early modern and Shakespeare scholar who works in critical race theory. His recent book Shakespeare’s White Others has received wide acclaim, and he’s generously offered to share copies of this book with students. Brown will be hosted by Dr. Melissa Jenkins, whom many of you already know as a leading Victorianist. Student questions and feedback will take center stage.”

Dr. Therí Pickens in African American Studies

April 10 at 5:00 pm

ZSR 404

“Dr. Therí Pickens is a poet-scholar who will be reading from her debut poetry collection, What Had Happened Was. Dr. Shanna Benjamin in African American Studies has made this event possible, and we’re excited to support the visit. Pickens specializes in African American and Arab American literature and is a foundational scholar of Black disability studies.”

Dillion Johnston – Ezra Claytan Daniels – Annenburg Forum

April 17 at 5:30 pm

Carswell Hall