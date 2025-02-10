"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

2025 Demon Deacons Baseball Preview

Demon Deacons look to return to Omaha
Sean Kennedy and Blake Robison
February 10, 2025
Categories:
Isabella Parolini
Wake Forest Baseball’s Team 111 looks to get off to a hot start against the Marist Red Foxes and Long Island Sharks on opening weekend.

Wake Forest Baseball is back once again.

After a season that resulted in a trip to the Greenville regional of the NCAA Tournament last spring, the Demon Deacons look ahead to a new start and a hopeful track to Omaha.

The Demon Deacons will look to not only reset expectations but also reset their lineup, losing MLB-worthy players on both sides of the plate. Last June, six players were chosen in the 2025 MLB Draft, including former ACC Pitcher of the Year Chase Burns (2nd overall, Cincinnati Reds), star first baseman Nick Kurtz (4th, Athletics), Seaver King (10th, Washington Nationals), and pitchers Michael Massey (Tigers) and Josh Hartle (Pirates, traded to Guardians).

Head Coach Tom Walter and the Demon Deacons have an exciting slate ahead of them and look to improve on impressive results the past few seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

PITCHERS

This year, Wake Forest’s pitching staff is like a modified deck of cards. It may not have many aces, but they’re a jack of all trades.

Wake Forest lost quality pitchers at the top of their staff to the 2024 MLB Draft, where ACC Pitcher of the Year Chase Burns and multi-year starter Josh Hartle were each drafted early by their respective organizations. Despite the loss of firepower, this year’s pitching staff is incredibly deep with talent, thanks in part to recruiting and pitching development in the Wake Forest Pitching Lab. 

“We’re going to have to figure out who our 12 guys are,” Walter said at preseason media day. “We’re as much as 18 deep, you know, where I feel really good about them having plenty of stuff to win at a high level… it’s huge because you can always have injuries.”

Experience is not scarce as pitchers like senior Will Ray look to continue the team’s emphasis on culture and development.

“[We’ve got] a lot of brand new guys, a lot of guys that are coming from different places,” Ray said. “Getting the culture down early was something that we poured a lot of our energy into, and I think it’s gone really well. I think it’s going to show early in the season.”

In addition to Ray, the Demon Deacons also return experienced relievers like Haiden Leffew, Zach Johnston, Josh Gunther, Blake Morningstar and Joe Ariola, each having made routine relief appearances last season.

Wake Forest hasn’t shied away from the transfer portal to recruit pitchers. Both Missouri transfer Logan Lunceford and Tennessee transfer Matthew Dallas have racked up praise throughout the preseason as both former SEC pitchers look to make an immediate impact on the Demon Deacons.

“In terms of hardest to hit, I’d start with [Lunsford] or [Dallas],” Houston said at media day. “Dallas doesn’t throw a ball that goes straight- you never know which way it’s gonna go. They both have improved, a lot over just over the break… I think they’re gonna come out here and show everybody what they have.”

The Demon Deacons also added talent from inside the Atlantic Coast Conference, landing Matt Bedford (Notre Dame), Griffin Green (Virginia Tech) and Luke Schmolke (Georgia Tech). 

In terms of freshmen, names to know include Chris Levonas and Duncan Marsten, two highly-touted pitchers who contributed to Wake Forest’s 11th-ranked recruiting class (according to Perfect Game). Levonas chose to attend Wake Forest over signing with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he was chosen with the 67th overall pick in last year’s draft.

“I think the most exciting part is getting to know all the guys and becoming accustomed to the culture,” Marsten said. “You’ve always heard about the 2023 team and how the culture was so good- it makes me so excited to be here.”

BATTERS

While the Demon Deacons’ 2024 campaign may not have lived up to their 2023 World Series run, they still had accomplishments to write home about — they were sixth in the nation last year in drawn walks, 17th in home runs, and 25th in runs scored. 

However, Walter’s squad lost four of their top five leading batters in the offseason, losing the likes of Kurtz, King, Jake Reinisch and Adam Tellier and causing a massive turnover in terms of the lineup.

Despite losing so much quality, the Demon Deacons still have batting prowess in shortstop mainstay and top batter Marek Houston (.326 BA, 57 R) and Marist transfer Ethan Conrad (.389 BA, 55 R). 

Houston was a 2024 Third Team All–ACC selection, set the team freshman record for games played (65) and was instrumental in Wake Forest’s success during his sophomore season.

“This year, my goal is to be a leader,” shortstop Marek Houston said. “Taking after [Nick] Kurtz and Seaver [King], I’m trying to be the guy that will be a vocal leader, and that’s what I’ve taken to this fall.”

Conrad enters his junior season as a Demon Deacon after spending his first two years with the Marist Red Foxes. Conrad was selected to the 2024 All-MAAC First Team, led his team in all major batting statistics except home runs and set the NCAA single-game record for most triples (4).

“I really like his speed, his bat-to-ball [ability] and his ability to kind of find different ways to get hits,” Walter said. “He has a great feel for the game, and he can beat you in a lot of different ways.”

Wake Forest also lost four of their five top home run-getters, with just Jack Winnay (.297 BA, 20 HR) remaining, meaning the Demon Deacons are hoping for more power from the transfer portal in the new season.

During the offseason, the Demon Deacons grabbed catcher Jimmy Keenan (St. John’s), outfielder Matt Scannell (Princeton) and infielder Kade Lewis (Butler). Both Keenan and Lewis were all-Big EAST selections last season.

“We’ve got a really good club, a talented and deep club, and I really like our group,” Walter said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns was selected second overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns joins Nick Kurtz (4th) and Seaver King (10th) as the Demon Deacons’ top-10 picks this year.
Three Demon Deacons taken in top-10 of 2024 MLB Draft
Wake Forest LHP Josh Hartle (23) pitched a season-high eight strikeouts against Boston College on Saturday.
No. 12 Demon Deacons best Boston College for weekend series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had a massive weekend on offense behind first baseman Nick Kurtz’s record hitting weekend on the road against No. 11 Virginia Tech. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 21 Wake Forest sweeps No. 11 Virginia Tech behind record weekend for Kurtz, Burns
Nick Kurtz (8) had a pair of home runs on Sunday, ending a slump at the plate. However, the two home runs were not enough to surpass North Carolina, with the series ending in a Tar Heel sweep. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 10 Tar Heels sweep No. 21 Wake Forest in top-25 ACC clash
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns (29) winds up at the mound for a pitch against Dayton on Feb. 24. Burns pitched 12 strikeouts against Louisville on Friday.
Offense fires, Burns scorches as Wake Forest wins first ACC series of the season
Wake Forest’s Tate Ballestero (0) and Jake Reinisch (31) congratulate each other at home plate.
Baseball shuts out Elon in 9-0 pitching masterclass
More in Sports
Duke’s Cooper Flagg (2) gets met at the rim by 6’7” forward TreVon Spillers (25). The Deacon faithful fed off of Spillers’s lockdown defending all afternoon.
Weathering a tie-dye storm
Juke Harris (2), Trevon Spillers (25), and Ty-Laur Johnson (8) come together to help Efton Reid III (4) up after a Pitt foul.
Men’s Basketball outlasts Pittsburgh in thrilling battle
Eyeing the scoreboard, Hunter Sallis (23) claps it up after making a difficult two-point shot.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball outlasts Pittsburgh in thrilling battle
No. 7 DK Suresh Ekambaram (middle) finished off No. 64 Will Jansen 6-2 in a decisive third set to win the match against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 4 Men’s Tennis sweeps weekend, beats No. 3 Ohio State
Forward TreVon Spillers (25) rises to the rim against Duke Guard Sion James (14). Spillers has given the Deacs a huge energy boost since transferring from Appalachian State.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke
Hunter Sallis (23) looks to drive against Duke star Cooper Flagg (2). Sallis had 12 points in the contest, continuing a streak of nine-straight games with double-digit points.
Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke
About the Contributors
Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean Kennedy is a senior from Long Island, N.Y. majoring in communications with minors in film studies and journalism. On Wake Forest's campus, he is an intramural sports referee, the president of Sports Analytics Club, and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching any forms of racing, listening to movie soundtracks and playing "Balatro" on his phone.
Blake Robison
Blake Robison, Assistant Sports Editor
Blake Robison is a freshman from Bridgeport, W.V. majoring in communications with a minor in Spanish. On Wake Forest’s campus, he is a mentor with Project Launch. In his free time, Blake enjoys broadcasting Wake Forest Ice Hockey games, walks to Reynolda Village and exploring Winston-Salem and North Carolina as a whole. 