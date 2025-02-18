Student Government hosts ninth annual Mental Health Week

Mental health has become increasingly normalized in the world and on college campuses but remains one that can produce shame when discussed in unhealthy environments.

In a time when students are planning their futures while navigating academic and social stress, mental health is an area of well-being that should be approached with care and patience.

Student government hosted its ninth annual Mental Health Week from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14. This year’s theme was “Mindful Masterpieces,” which focused on the message that struggling with mental health does not make you broken, it makes you a masterpiece.

The week fostered open discussions about mental health across the student body and provided students with spaces to interact with a variety of campus resources connected to student well-being.

Mental Health Week consisted of events that targeted the nine dimensions of wellness, including a Department Fair and Wakerspace art event on relaxation. These events tied into the week’s theme that being a ‘masterpiece’ involves focusing on all parts of holistic well-being.

“The main goal of [Mental Health Week] is to help break down the stigma,” Carter McDonald, co-chair of the student government campus life committee, said. “At the end of the day, it’s just to show people that we’re the same when it comes down to dealing with mental health. Everybody struggles with it, some people less so, some people more so, but it’s something that is going to be a part of your life forever.”

Programming was organized by the Student Government Campus Life Committee, led by Sophomore Carter McDonald and Junior Amaya Williams. Planning began in August with meetings with the University Counseling Center, the Office of Wellbeing, the Care Center, and Deacon Health, to create a theme and brainstorm events that would send the desired messages out to the student body.

The conversations between student government and campus administrators aimed to break down the stigma around seeking help on a college campus.

“[Students] are often scared to actually access the resources available,” Williams said, “so we really wanted to focus on the fact that there is a stigma, but you’re not broken if you are talking about your mental health and seeking help for these things”

Junior Toni Wade shared that her knowledge of mental health grew when she came to Wake Forest.

“I feel like my understanding was increased when I came to campus,” said Wade. “I tried to go to every mental health event that was hosted and I think that these events help college students get more information about mental health.”

Wednesday Feb. 12 was physical health day with Campus Recreation who hosted cycle, cardio-dance, and mind/body classes in the Sutton Center. The events demonstrated to students that physical wellbeing can be engaged in a variety of ways unique to each individual. Physical health day ended with the Wake Forest basketball game against Florida State University, which was sponsored by student government.

Another highlight of the week was the Mental Health Week student panel held in Pugh Auditorium on the evening of Feb. 13. Leaders engaged in a discussion, led by Matt Clifford, assistant vice president of campus life,

about their personal experiences with mental health in college. The conversation touched on ways to best support peers, as well as realistic strategies for managing academic and social stress.

“We want to bring in people like student athletes and the student body president,” McDonald said. “People who have prominent leadership positions on campus who we see all the time and think ‘they must be killing it if they are able to balance school and all their responsibilities.’ It’s helpful to hear from them straight up that some days it’s a lot worse than others and some days just showing up is enough.”

Sophomore Nicholas Ashman attended the student panel and appreciated the transparency of the student leaders in sharing their own experiences.

“Everyone has stuff they’re dealing with,” said Ashman. “I think using your resources and reaching out is something that is really important. I know I have always kind of hesitated to do that, but it is acceptable and normal, and it’s good to just kind of get rid of that stigma.”

Beyond Mental Health Week, student government plans to continue their focus on student mental health and work with campus administrators to put more initiatives in place that aim to make every student feel seen and supported in their life on campus.