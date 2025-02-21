Gingerbread Man Bakery: Winston-Salem’s Sweetest New Vegan Spot

Winston-Salem’s Ardmore neighborhood just got a little sweeter.

Gingerbread Man Bakery, the city’s latest vegan-friendly dessert shop, opened its doors in early October. Since then, it’s been serving up delightful vegan treats that are winning over the locals—vegans and non-vegans alike.

The bakery is located next to Ardmore Coffee, in the historic Ardmore neighborhood.

The bakery’s name is a nod to owner Wade Lyndsay’s red hair and love for cinnamon and ginger spices, which are staples in their creations. Lyndsay’s passion for baking started young and was fueled by family traditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“My brother and I used to do a lot of potlucks with our friend groups, and I’d bake with my mom,” he said. “She got sick as I got older, and I guess I was kind of filling the void she left. But I realized I enjoyed doing it a lot. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and I love being creative, coming up with my recipes and practicing.”

His love for baking turned into a full-time career, leading to the creation of Gingerbread Man Bakery. The shop offers an impressive variety of cupcakes, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls and biscuits.

The best part? Every item is completely plant-based.

“I’ve been vegan for nine years, and I feel like the stuff we make is just as good as anything else,” Lyndsay said. “There’s not a lot of vegan options, and we’re able to fill a void of desserts for people that will never be able to have them anywhere else.”

I visited Gingerbread Man Bakery on Sunday, Jan. 19, with my friend. While I am dairy-free, she is not. We both walked away impressed. I opted for a birthday cake cupcake, while my friend chose a pumpkin cupcake. Both cupcakes were generously sized, and their flavors did not disappoint.

The birthday cake cupcake had a light, cakey texture that’s hard to come by in vegan baked goods. However, the pumpkin cupcake, moist and richly spiced, stole the show. The “cream cheese” icing on the pumpkin perfectly complemented the cake’s base.

The bakery itself is as inviting as its desserts. The cozy space features inviting decor, indoor and outdoor seating and an enticing aroma of freshly baked treats.

“It’s really nice to have a space for people of all kinds to be able to eat desserts,” Lyndsay said.

Gingerbread Man Bakery is more than a hidden gem; it is a celebration of creativity, flavor, and inclusivity in Winston-Salem’s food scene. Whether you’re vegan, dairy-free, or just someone who loves a good cupcake, this bakery is worth a visit.