Hozier’s “Do I Wanna Know?” is bringing covers back

If you have Instagram and your explore page hasn’t completely been overrun by the Hozier cover of the Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” — we clearly occupy completely different demographics.

The cover, which was first released in 2016 as part of the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge series, has experienced a resurgence as of Jan. 2025 on Instagram and TikTok, becoming a popular sound for edits and other short-form content.

Personally, before going viral, I had never heard this cover. Now, I cannot imagine a world in which two completely different versions of this song don’t exist in my head. The original Arctic Monkeys version has a rock edge that conveys raw attraction and desire. Alex Turner’s voice, combined with the stomping guitar riff that serves as the backbeat, provides intensity to lyrics that could otherwise seem sensitive and heartfelt.

The Hozier version, on the other hand, completely plays up these sensitive lyrics. This cover is steeped in longing and wistfulness, and instead of being seductive, it is more romantic. Hozier’s melodic voice allows him to play the part of a desperate lover involved in an unrequited love.

Besides being simply gorgeous, this cover got me thinking about other instances where an artist took a song and completely made it their own. So, whether you have been plagued by Hozier’s “Do I Wanna Know?” on your Instagram, or you are on your way to listen to it now, I’ve come prepared to share some of my other favorite covers for you to obsess over.

Maggie Rogers: “Tim McGraw”

Before taking over the world via the Eras Tour, sixteen-year-old Taylor Swift released her first single, “Tim McGraw.” The song is a sweet acoustic guitar tune about young love and memories of special moments past. However, in a 2018 cover that I might venture to say tops the original, Maggie Rogers transforms this youthful song into an emotional plea for a past lover to remember her. Choosing to start the song with a repetition of the line “I hope you think of me” backed by a fluttering synth, Rogers transports listeners back into those memories with her. The Last Dinner Party: “Call Me”

Onto a cover that completely flips the script on the original song, the all-female band The Last Dinner Party’s cover of the Blondie classic “Call Me” is a must-listen. Posted to YouTube in 2024 for the Australian radio station triple j’s “Like A Version” series, The Last Dinner Party takes Blondie’s angsty pop-rock anthem and, without completely losing the rock elements, turns it into a tune of allure and seduction. This effect is largely due to lead single Abigail Morris, whose voice not only hits soaring notes but does so while sounding like a siren ready to draw in listeners. This is one of those covers where I highly recommend watching the performance video, as Morris’ eye contact and physical gestures make this song a full viewing experience. Harry Styles: “Girl Crush and “Wet Dream”

Finally, I don’t think a cover article would be complete without Harry Styles. When beginning his solo career, Styles had to prove to the world that he had his sound, and ironically, I think it was covers that helped him do just that. I first must mention Styles’ cover of “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town. The simple guitar accompaniment allows his sultry voice to range from sad declarations of jealousy to raspier notes of longing. Starting where we began in a way, the second Styles cover I want to highlight completely broke the internet, and that is his 2022 cover of “Wet Dream” by Wet Leg. The cover simply scratches something in my brain and is sure to “make a girl blush,” as the song’s lyrics state.

So, while Hozier may be in the viral spotlight right now, there are plenty of other covers out there that just might become your new favorite.