Putting on a Musical in 24 Hours…What Like It’s Hard?

Bend, snap and caffeinate was the motto of the production team behind this weekend’s musical production of “Legally Blonde.”

On Mar. 1, at 2:30 PM in Brendle Recital Hall, a sold out crowd of 600 gathered to watch the production of “Legally Blonde,” — that was rehearsed and performed entirely within 24 hours.

The production was entirely student run: it was directed by senior Zach Anderson, and exclusively choreographed and performed by students. Rehearsals began a mere 24 hours earlier, on Feb. 28th, at 2:30 PM.

The 24-Hour Musical Project began in 2023 with a production of “Seussical.” This year, the project came back in full force. It was fittingly sponsored by Red Bull and propelled by the eager cast and crew.

My first order of business is applauding the musical selection this year. Not only is “Legally Blonde” popular and catchy, but those who haven’t heard of the musical have likely heard of the movie. And so, although lines were missed and the set was modest in comparison to other shows at Wake Forest, audiences still could grasp and enjoy what was going on.

The aforementioned scant forgotten lines were not a major source of critique, however. Even though the cast put together the entire show in 24 hours, there were very few line flubs or awkward moments. Any of those moments that did occur were made up for by the sheer enthusiasm of the performers.

Onto some standouts in the production. I would be remiss to not mention the true pulse of the show: senior MaryAnna Bailey, who played Elle Woods. Bailey was lovable and hilarious, perfectly encapsulating the spunk that makes Elle a fan-favorite. My favorite moment of hers actually came during one of the show’s ballads, “Legally Blonde.” Her angelic vocals and emotional range were on full display — I literally got goosebumps.

Speaking of angelic voices, senior Ellie Howell playing hairstylist Paulette Bonufante was pure perfection. Howell was genuine and earnest, and had everyone in the room rooting for her. Her ballad “Ireland,” where she details her yearning for an Irish lover and better future, was my personal favorite part of the show.

Elle and Paulette both were supported by the cheerful “Greek chorus” played by sophomores Mary Caroline Kohlar and Carly Galbreth, as well as senior Olivia Goldstruck. All three performers brought an energy and sass that made it hard to believe they had all been up for 24 hours rehearsing.

Sophomores Bradley Jiang and Gavin Swartz, as Emmett Forest and Warner Huntington III respectively, were brilliant foils. While Jiang’s Emmett was awkward but kind, Swartz’s Warner was the kind of character that as an audience member, you love to hate. Both brought powerful vocals and an astute eye for comedy, the latter particularly on display during some of their zingers in the courtroom.

There’s no way I could not mention senior Conner Milstead’s Professor Callahan. Milstead’s “Blood in the Water,” — an integral song in setting the tone of Harvard’s cutthroat atmosphere — did just that. Milstead commands the stage, and also delivers a nuanced performance that foreshadows Callahan’s villainous arc.

This show was emblematic of the notion: “there are no small parts, just small actors,” as some of the best moments came from minor characters. For instance, anytime senior Patrick Fenlon’s flirtatious Kyle, the UPS man appeared on stage, the audience was filled with laughter. Other laughter-inducing moments came from the Harvard admissions office trio of sophomore Bennett Haara and seniors Andrew Cibik and Will Rothschild. Acting as the group reviewing Elle’s unique law school application, this trio skillfully combined the attitude of stuffy academics with a comedic absurdity.

As someone who is involved in dance at Wake Forest, I am no stranger to Scales — I consistently see the hard work that the Theatre department puts into their productions. Typically, musicals, plays and other theatrical productions are huge time commitments with long and involved rehearsal processes.

However, the 24 Hour Musical Project allowed talented students who otherwise might not have had the time to be in a musical at Wake Forest to take the stage. Performing alongside Theatre majors were students involved in other artistic endeavors like a cappella groups or the dance team. In addition to these students, others had never been on stage before, and this production allowed them the chance to create memories and step outside their comfort zone.

So, the next time someone says there’s only 24 hours in a day, you can reply that’s enough time to put on an entire musical. “Legally Blonde” certainly had me ready to “Bend and Snap,” but it also made me proud to applaud the hard work that led to some classic theatre magic.