The Muslim Student Association hosts Islam Awareness Week

Wake Forest students were allowed to connect with their Muslim peers during Islam Awareness Week, which was held Feb. 17-21.

“Our goal was to focus on educating, engaging and fostering open dialogue between the Muslim community on campus and the broader student body,” President of the Muslim Students Association (MSA) Fahad Janjua said. “We want to create spaces that are welcoming and open for questions and learning.”

MSA organized various events throughout the week, focusing on various traditions and community-building activities leading up to Ramadan, a month of fasting, community, reflection and prayer. During this month, Muslims don’t eat or drink between sunrise and sunset to devote themselves to their faith and become closer to their God.

Each day of the awareness week is catered to a different event, including hijab workshops, Arabic calligraphy, an open Jum’ah and one of the most popular events: ‘Ask a Muslim.’

‘Ask a Muslim’ is an event held each year that allows Wake Forest students to learn more about Muslim culture and how their peers celebrate, as well as help to educate the community about Islam.

“Islam is a tradition that spans over 1400 years of history and every continent on earth, so there is a lot to explore and grow our understanding about,” Associate Chaplain for Muslim Life Imran Haq said.

Additionally, Wednesday’s activity held a Muslim life presentation and Q&A, exploring Black history in Islam through movements and notable figures. Islam is one of the smallest religious communities in Wake Forest, making up only 0.6% of the student population. Providing opportunities for non-Muslim students to listen and learn about the community beyond stereotypes was one of the biggest goals for this week.

The African American Muslim community can be especially overlooked, as cultural differences can leave them unrecognized and divided. Media and social practices can fail at representing the diversity of the Muslim community, creating a narrow image of what it means to be Muslim.

“Events like these aim to further engage discussion where people can talk about what their religion means to them, how it has influenced their lives and how they practice,” Janjua said. “It opens doors for discussions on race, identity, culture and faith in a way that tears down misconceptions and stereotypes, educating the broader community and creating an inclusive environment.”

To end off the week, the MSA hosted an open Jum’ah in the lounge, a prayer service on Fridays with food and conversation. Jum’ah is a special noon service held every Friday that adult male Muslims are required to attend. It regularly takes place in a mosque. This week served as an interactive opportunity for theological discussion and reflection, sparking meaningful conversations and gaining new cultural perspectives.

After awareness week, the MSA will hold more events leading up to and throughout Ramadan.

“One of my favorite activities we do is the MSA iftars, where we break the day’s fast together,” Vice President of MSA Mai Soliman said. “We cater Halal food and spend the night catching up, playing board games and working to better our faith.”

The lounge is a vital part of practicing faith and connecting with similar students in MSA. Located in the basement of Collins Residence Hall, the lounge provides a place of community, worship and harboring new relationships and connections.

“It takes a great deal of vulnerability to share one’s faith with others, and I think that vulnerability can lead to deeper connections, empathy and understanding,” Haq said. “When empathy is spread across the world, feelings of belonging I think naturally follow.”

Promoting inclusivity and combating misconceptions were only a few of the many goals behind Islam Awareness Week. Promoting interfaith conversations and learning opportunities in a safe and welcoming environment made this week an important step towards a more informed Wake Forest community.

“When we take steps to know about one another it helps us to open our hearts, enriching us with humility and strengthening our bonds,” Haq said. “It is not irrelevant to learn and know about others, and that is why initiatives like Islam Awareness Week are so important and vital to help us build connections.”