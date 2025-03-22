"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

The Muslim Student Association hosts Islam Awareness Week

Wake Forest celebrates Islam Awareness Week Feb. 17 through 21.
Sydney Glenn, Contributing Writer
March 22, 2025
Categories:
‘Ask a Muslim’ is an event held each year that allows Wake Forest students to learn more about Muslim culture. (Photo courtesy of @wfu_msa on Instagram)
‘Ask a Muslim’ is an event held each year that allows Wake Forest students to learn more about Muslim culture. (Photo courtesy of @wfu_msa on Instagram)

Wake Forest students were allowed to connect with their Muslim peers during Islam Awareness Week, which was held Feb. 17-21. 

“Our goal was to focus on educating, engaging and fostering open dialogue between the Muslim community on campus and the broader student body,” President of the Muslim Students Association (MSA) Fahad Janjua said. “We want to create spaces that are welcoming and open for questions and learning.”  

MSA organized various events throughout the week, focusing on various traditions and community-building activities leading up to Ramadan, a month of fasting, community, reflection and prayer. During this month, Muslims don’t eat or drink between sunrise and sunset to devote themselves to their faith and become closer to their God. 

Each day of the awareness week is catered to a different event, including hijab workshops, Arabic calligraphy, an open Jum’ah and one of the most popular events: ‘Ask a Muslim.’ 

Story continues below advertisement

‘Ask a Muslim’ is an event held each year that allows Wake Forest students to learn more about Muslim culture and how their peers celebrate, as well as help to educate the community about Islam. 

“Islam is a tradition that spans over 1400 years of history and every continent on earth, so there is a lot to explore and grow our understanding about,” Associate Chaplain for Muslim Life Imran Haq said. 

Additionally, Wednesday’s activity held a Muslim life presentation and Q&A, exploring Black history in Islam through movements and notable figures. Islam is one of the smallest religious communities in Wake Forest, making up only 0.6% of the student population. Providing opportunities for non-Muslim students to listen and learn about the community beyond stereotypes was one of the biggest goals for this week. 

The African American Muslim community can be especially overlooked, as cultural differences can leave them unrecognized and divided. Media and social practices can fail at representing the diversity of the Muslim community, creating a narrow image of what it means to be Muslim.   

“Events like these aim to further engage discussion where people can talk about what their religion means to them, how it has influenced their lives and how they practice,” Janjua said. “It opens doors for discussions on race, identity, culture and faith in a way that tears down misconceptions and stereotypes, educating the broader community and creating an inclusive environment.” 

To end off the week, the MSA hosted an open Jum’ah in the lounge, a prayer service on Fridays with food and conversation. Jum’ah is a special noon service held every Friday that adult male Muslims are required to attend. It regularly takes place in a mosque. This week served as an interactive opportunity for theological discussion and reflection, sparking meaningful conversations and gaining new cultural perspectives. 

After awareness week, the MSA will hold more events leading up to and throughout Ramadan. 

“One of my favorite activities we do is the MSA iftars, where we break the day’s fast together,” Vice President of MSA Mai Soliman said. “We cater Halal food and spend the night catching up, playing board games and working to better our faith.” 

The lounge is a vital part of practicing faith and connecting with similar students in MSA. Located in the basement of Collins Residence Hall, the lounge provides a place of community, worship and harboring new relationships and connections. 

“It takes a great deal of vulnerability to share one’s faith with others, and I think that vulnerability can lead to deeper connections, empathy and understanding,” Haq said. “When empathy is spread across the world, feelings of belonging I think naturally follow.” 

Promoting inclusivity and combating misconceptions were only a few of the many goals behind Islam Awareness Week. Promoting interfaith conversations and learning opportunities in a safe and welcoming environment made this week an important step towards a more informed Wake Forest community. 

“When we take steps to know about one another it helps us to open our hearts, enriching us with humility and strengthening our bonds,” Haq said. “It is not irrelevant to learn and know about others, and that is why initiatives like Islam Awareness Week are so important and vital to help us build connections.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Sections of the statement emphasize that Wake Forest community members speak on behalf of themselves, not the university.
University releases draft statement outlining standards for civil liberties on campus
Many of the FLC members claim that grades anger both students and teachers since they do not allow students to make mistakes and force faculty to emotionally coddle their students rather than teach them.
The start of a grading revolution: faculty rethink grades in the Forest
Student Government held Mental Health Week Feb. 9 through Feb. 14 this year.
Student Government hosts ninth annual Mental Health Week
Update: Former IDF soldier’s talk canceled
Update: Former IDF soldier’s talk canceled
Controversy surrounds former IDF-soldier's upcoming talk
Controversy surrounds former IDF-soldier's upcoming talk
The Panhellenic Council’s formal recruitment, which is typically held in person for a week in January before classes begin, has been held at least partially over Zoom following COVID-19
Rushing back to in-person sorority recruitment
More in News
At the Masquerade Ball, Dr. Shea Kidd Brown presented the Kenneth A. Zick Scholarship to junior Chase Clark in recognition of Clark’s outstanding leadership. (Photo Courtesy of Christopher Wallace)
“An evening filled with mystery and elegance”: secret society hosts Masquerade Ball
At the Face to Face Student- Led Event, David Brooks spoke with the moderators, senior Steven Cayea and master’s student Nasra Deria.
David Brooks brings wisdom to the Face to Face student-led forum
Many organizations come together to host these events, including the Intercultural Center, the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and the African and Caribbean Student Association (AfriCasa). (Courtesy of @interculturalwfu on Instagram)
A recap of Black History Month celebrations at Wake Forest
The speaker event, held on Jan. 29 in ZSR Auditorium, was in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Courtesy of @wfu_hillel on Instagram)
Holocaust survivor speaks for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
On Jan. 18, TikTok had yet to be sold, resulting in the app shutting down several hours before the ban would officially take effect. (Courtesy of Reuters)
Students React to TikTok Ban and Reinstatement
Instead of in-platform fact-checking, Meta’s social media sites are moving to a community-note style similar to the social platform X, owned by Elon Musk. (Courtesy of Reuters)
January in the news