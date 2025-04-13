Message from administration affirms institutional commitments

On Monday, March 17, Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente, Provost Michele Gillespie and Executive Vice President Jackie Travisano sent out a letter titled “Affirming our institutional commitments.” The message acknowledged political change and its potential impact on higher education, and it reaffirmed the mission and goals of Wake Forest leadership to create an equal and supportive academic community.

President Wente shared a comment via email, detailing the importance of keeping the Wake Forest community informed and assured of the commitments of the institution.

“Recent federal policy changes directly impact Wake Forest’s mission—our teaching, research, and community partnerships—as well as our commitment to ensuring opportunity for all,” Wente said. “In times of uncertainty, we reaffirm our dedication to transparency, collaboration, and care. We will strive to keep our community informed and take necessary steps to navigate these changes.”

The inauguration of President Trump marked the beginning of a wave of executive orders and legal changes, including those that aim to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Story continues below advertisement

Direct acknowledgment of DEI-related programs in higher education came on Feb. 14 in a letter from the Education Department titled “Dear Colleague Letter,” which warned schools that they would lose federal funding if they continued to consider race when making scholarship and hiring decisions.

In recent years, colleges and universities in the United States have been obligated to change long-established practices put in place to ensure diversity and equity in higher education. In June 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions, limiting public and private universities from using race-conscious admissions policies.

Freshman Sophia Sanders shared her disappointment in these changes and the significant effects on millions of U.S. citizens.

“With alarming speed and efficacy, this [White House] administration has rolled back protections for the most vulnerable in our population and disturbed our sense of normalcy with its complete disregard for civil rights precedence,” Sanders said.

Although it did not name them directly, the letter recognized the sweeping impact of these changes on members of the Wake Forest community and beyond.

“During the past two months, many Wake Forest students, staff, faculty and alumni, along with members of our neighboring communities and thousands of people across the U.S., have experienced life-changing interruptions,” the letter stated.

While future executive orders remain in question, the administration believes further effects on higher education could arise. They shared, in the message, their commitment to understanding and responding to changes in alignment with Wake Forest values.

“We cannot predict the long-range impacts on higher education,” the letter stated. “But we can expect additional executive orders, guidance from federal agencies, and other changes at the federal and state levels. During this period of uncertainty, it is important to affirm our shared Wake Forest commitments.”

The letter continued by listing the commitments Wake Forest continues to make, including supporting all students in their academic and professional journeys, advancing our collective understanding of academic freedom and supporting alumni impacted by federal changes.

Sanders shared her hope that these commitments made by Wake Forest administration will prove true, not only in word, but in action.

“While undeniably vague in its reference to ‘changes coming from the new administration,’ the letter is certainly effective insofar as it reassures students of its commitment to inclusivity and support for all,” Sanders said. “My hope is that these are not empty words but a sincere promise to actively uphold the values of Pro Humanitate on Wake Forest’s campus that are being so egregiously neglected at a governmental level.”

The letter also shared that Wake Forest recently established a cross-functional government affairs steering committee. Guided by legal counsel, it will provide recommendations and help coordinate university responses if more federal-level changes occur. The administration has also been working with those beyond the Wake Forest community to understand the implications.

“Since January, Wake Forest leadership has actively and continuously engaged our elected officials, peer institutions, and associations to anticipate, understand and respond to federal actions,” the letter said.

The letter ended by assuring that support is available to all members of the Wake Forest community.

“Our most important priority in these times of uncertainty is our people,” it read. “We care about your academic and professional success and your personal well being. Please let us know how we can support you.”

Associate Vice President for Campus Life and Dean of Students Matt Clifford shared his hopes for how the Wake Forest community will engage with each other in this time of change and uncertainty.

“I encourage the Wake Forest community to lean into generous and empathic curiosity,” Clifford said. “Engaging in dialogue with others, listening for understanding, and withholding judgment allows us to connect with each other. Pro Humanitate — being for humanity — requires caring for the people in your community. We know how to do that and I encourage everyone in this season to look out for each other and ask for help if you or someone you know needs it.”

With proposed changes to FAFSA that will eliminate race/ethnicity reporting on the application form, Wake Forest may need to rethink its financial aid policies and outreach efforts to maintain support for diverse student populations. However, it remains unclear how, if at all, the university will adjust.

In future months, further changes to higher education can be anticipated, and the Wake Forest Office of Government Affairs has created a website to provide updates on issues that may impact the university.