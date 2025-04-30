Update: Statement of Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom approved

The Wake Forest board of trustees has accepted the Statement of Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom, according to a school-wide email from President Susan Wente and Provost Michelle Gillespie.

“This Statement underscores Wake Forest’s commitment to the free exchange of ideas, which is fundamental to academic freedom and the pursuit of knowledge,” the message reads. “It ensures that all members of our university community, including students, faculty, and staff, can express their views without fear of censorship or reprisal. It fosters a more inclusive and welcoming campus environment by respecting all voices.”

The original draft statement was released on Feb. 11, written by a group of eight faculty and staff members. According to the university, the draft underwent revision through campus dialogue and student groups, alongside other faculty and staff members.

The Old Gold & Black’s comprehensive overview of the previously released draft statement can be found here.

After nationwide protests and encampments on college campuses regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, universities have started inciting conversations regarding freedom of speech on campus. Several universities have been criticized for either failing to uphold defined freedom of speech or not protecting on-campus safety concerns and hate speech.

This statement was released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 — one year after the pro-Palestinian protest that developed into an encampment last spring.

In a previous interview with the Old Gold & Black, Matthew Clifford, vice president of students and dean of student life, talked about the catalyst for the draft. Clifford was a key member of the eight faculty and staff members on the drafting team.

“Free expression has been a big deal at Wake Forest and a strong part of the University culture, but it wasn’t written down in a single, shared document,” Clifford said, “We’ve seen recently that it would be beneficial to have shared language so that we can have difficult conversations about the nature of our community and so that when any one of us wants to express ourselves, we can feel comfortable about the protections available and the responsibilities that come along with them.”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.