Student Government passes resolution reaffirming commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

A resolution reaffirming Wake Forest Student Government’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion was passed by the Senate in April 2025.

Student Government believed it important to uphold and foster DEI efforts. Student Body President Hannah Elluru introduced the resolution.

“After serving as the DEI co-chair in Student Government for two years, I have learned a lot about the inner workings of belonging at Wake Forest and the great work that staff members and administrators do on campus to ensure everyone at Wake Forest feels a sense of belonging,” Elluru said. “Threats to DEI can make already marginalized students feel much more isolated, so I want students to know that our organization that is meant to represent their needs supports them holistically.”

President Donald Trump’s administration began eliminating DEI as a part of his commitment to end illegal discrimination and wasteful federal spending. Since January, The U.S. Department of Education has taken action to eliminate harmful DEI initiatives, including references to them in public-facing communication channels and its associated workforce.

Story continues below advertisement

The resolution took time and effort from Student Government, as DEI can be a controversial topic with the new federal administration.

“While the resolution passed fairly easily, it was not without a heated dialogue beforehand,” Elluru said. “Yes, this conversation is inherently political as it relates to the actions of our federal government. However, I refuse to let belonging and people’s identities be politicized. This resolution is about supporting students first and foremost.”

Incoming Study Body President Amaya Williams also felt passionately about the resolution.

“The way DEI is handled on campus directly affects every member of our community,” Williams said. “ “DEI is about removing barriers so that all students have an opportunity to thrive and communities to turn to where they feel safe. This work defines the culture of our campus and ensures that we remain committed to our motto of Pro Humanitate.” — Amaya Williams

She believes this is a defining moment for her upcoming term.

“We’re at a crossroads where our choices can lead to meaningful, sustained change,” Williams said. “This term, I plan to ensure student voices are on the table and amplify student-led initiatives.

While the resolution does not explicitly state the actions Student Government will take in the future, it acts as an anchor to drive work on DEI related issues moving forward.

The resolution reads as follows:

WHEREAS: Recent Executive Orders and government action at the federal and state level

including a February 14th “Dear Colleague” letter disseminated by the Department of Education

have targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at educational institutions, and;

WHEREAS: Other institutions of higher education, such as Ohio State University, University of

Michigan, and University of North Carolina, have closed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Offices, cut related programs, or suspended DEI requirements, and;

WHEREAS: Increased incidents of threats and hateful speech on campus and around the United

States create an unwelcoming environment, and;

WHEREAS: DEI is critical to higher education, fostering inclusive learning environments and

communities of care, where all students feel valued and supported, and;

WHEREAS: Wake Forest University’s Strategic Framework outlines the university’s

commitment to DEI in Strategic Aim 1.1: “Attract, create and promote a diverse and inclusive

learning community that provides all students with equitable access and opportunity for success

and belonging,” and;

WHEREAS: Art. IV , § 2, Cl. 1 of the Wake Forest University Student Government Constitution states that “The Senate shall…Represent the interests of students in social and academic matters,” and;

WHEREAS: Students, faculty, and staff at Wake Forest University come from diverse

backgrounds and experience isolating and stressful effects from the targeting of DEI, and;

WHEREAS: Wake Forest University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Women’s Center,

LGBTQ+ Center, and Intercultural Center have been long, valued partners of Student Government, and;

WHEREAS: Students, faculty, and staff need to feel supported during a time where their rights

and identities are contested and debated in the political sphere.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

The Wake Forest University Student Government affirms the organization’s commitment to upholding and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion and will continue to plan initiatives and programs that create space for all members of our campus community. The Wake Forest University Student Government affirms our support for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Women’s Center, LGBTQ+ Center, Intercultural Center, Chaplain’s Office and their staff members, as well as affinity student organizations and faculty members who conduct DEI-related work. The Wake Forest University Student Government emphasizes the importance of campus administration to support students, faculty, staff, and offices, protect DEI, and stand up against calls to cut offices, programming, and requirements. The Wake Forest University Student Government pledges to collaborate with university administrators, faculty, and staff to advocate for the continued protection and institutional support of DEI-related offices and personnel.





