"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest Debate wins fifteenth ACC Debate Championship

Destiny Hale and Hanna Sharkarov defeated Southern Methodist University in the tournament’s final round
Caroline Khalaf, News Editor
May 10, 2025
Categories:
Destiny Hale and Hanna Sharkarov hold the trophy they won at the 2025 ACC Debate Championship. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)

Sophomores Destiny Hale and Hanna Sharkarov brought home a trophy for Wake Forest Debate at the 2025 ACC Debate Championship after defeating Southern Methodist University on April 27 in Washington, D.C., at the Wake Washington Center. This win represents Wake Forest’s fifteenth ACC Debate Championship victory. 

Wake Forest had to debate in four preliminary rounds against randomly selected opponents before defeating SMU in the championship. Hale and Sharkarov were undefeated in these preliminary debates against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Florida State University, University of Miami and Notre Dame.

The debate topic was “Resolved: Washington D.C. should be granted statehood.” The two teammates used their combined knowledge to win the final round. 

“[Hale and Sharkarov] were able to meld together arguments from economics, political science, sociology and communication studies to beat a very talented team from SMU,” said Jarrod Atchinson, director of debate at Wake Forest. “The win reflects one of the core strengths of Wake Forest Debate, which benefits greatly from our university’s commitment to engaged liberal arts that defy academic silos and helps prepare our students to debate extremely complicated topics.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Sharkarov expressed that the tournament was challenging, but not out of reach for this team. 

“Our judges represented an extremely wide variety of backgrounds, preferences and experiences within the debate space and outside of us,” Sharkarov said. “This posed a challenge, as Destiny and I had to adapt not only our content, but our performance and tactics to adapt to each judge. This is also, to be honest, my favorite part of debate.” 

In addition to winning the championship, Hale was voted the top overall speaker, and Sharkarov was voted the second overall speaker. 

“The most rewarding part was easily seeing [Hale] and my endless hours of research and practice rounds culminating into a championship,” Sharkarov said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The resolution reaffirming Student Government's commitment to DEI acts as an anchor to drive work moving forward.
Student Government passes resolution reaffirming commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Wake Forest University joins a long list of other institutions of higher learning, speaking out against undue government intrusion.
Wake Forest University calls for constructive engagement
According to the university, the draft underwent revision through campus dialogue and student groups, alongside other faculty and staff members.
Update: Statement of Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom approved
This year marked the 14th annual Arnold Palmer Day, which began in 2011 to honor the distinguished alumni and is organized by the Traditions Council on the first day of The Masters tournament. (Courtesy of @wfuniversity on Instagram)
Traditions Council Remembers Arnold Palmer
The tournament, filled with laughter, competitiveness and love for one another, brings light to Janey’s memory and will allow it to live on for generations.
Second annual Jam for Janey funds the honorary physics scholarship in Janey Thompson’s honor
“We Keep Us Safe” lined the stage with faux flowers and candles before setting up for the Friday afternoon prayer.
Vigil in solidarity with international students held on Manchester Plaza
About the Contributor
Caroline Khalaf
Caroline Khalaf, News Editor
Caroline Khalaf is a sophomore from Tyler, Texas majoring in communications with minors in marketing communication and journalism. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a member of Reformed University Fellowship (RUF) and International Justice Mission. In her free time, Carolina enjoys reading, getting coffee and hanging out with friends. 