Arts & Culture Preview: Fall 2025

Meet the Arts & Culture section!

Introduction to the Section:

The Arts & Culture section is where you go to join the ongoing discussions about art, literature, social media and pop culture that fellow students are having every day. It’s where you go to celebrate the art made both within and beyond campus. It’s where you go to talk about your experience as a student at Wake Forest and learn from others at the same time. We provide a space where students can write with their own voices, tell their own stories and share their own opinions. We appreciate true enthusiasm for the arts, both celebratory and critical.

Introduction to the Editors:

Lydia Derris is a junior from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who is pursuing a double major in English and Biology with a minor is Psychology. She enjoys casual psychoanalysis, looking at art in museums without reading the captions and listening to Willie Nelson first thing in the morning.

Grace Schuringa is a sophomore from New York City, double-majoring in Communications and Critical & Creative Media with a minor in Journalism. She enjoys trashy TV, her weekly parking ticket and the Machi basement.

Arts & Culture Events Preview:

There is a lot to look forward to in the Arts & Culture scene this fall semester at Wake Forest, and as your A&C editors, we have the latest insights into some of the biggest events that you should be looking out for. Wake Forest is home to world-class talent, putting on performances and events that are entertaining for both casual attendees and devoted fans. These aren’t just great opportunities to enjoy incredible live performances, but they are also fantastic spaces to make new friends and get together with old ones. We hope you will come out and show support for the incredible work done by our peers and faculty!

Theatre and Dance

The Wake Forest Theatre Department and its student group, The Anthony Aston Players, always work tirelessly during the school year and over the summer to produce some of the best student-led plays in the nation. They have recently produced classics like Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and brand-new works like “Love & Information.” This year, you can expect a fresh batch of stellar productions. Here are some of the upcoming, must-see performances at Tedford Stage in Scales Fine Arts Center, as well as a look ahead to the Faculty and Guest Dance concert.’

“Failure: A Love Story”

Directed by Jonathan Herbert

Sep. 19-20 & 25-27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 21 & 28 at 2 p.m.

Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center

“In Philip Dawkins’ tender and theatrical tale, time is slippery, love is unpredictable and death is just around the corner. Lyrical, funny, and unexpectedly moving, Failure is a story about living, loving and dying in 1920s Chicago,” according to Wake Forest University’s Theatre and Dance Department.

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery“

Directed by J. K. Curry

Oct. 31 & Nov. 1, 6-8 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 & 9 at 2 p.m.

Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center

“What danger lurks on the moors? Could it be a supernatural, bloodthirsty hound? Does the new heir to the Baskerville estate need to fear a deadly curse? Can the great detective save the day? In this lively, comic retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig creates a murderously funny adventure,” according to Wake Forest University’s Theatre and Dance Department.

Fall Faculty and Guest Artist Dance Concert

Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center

“Join Philadelphia Orchestra musicians, David and Pay Fay, Winston-Salem Symphony Orchestra musicians, Corine Brouwer, Dan Skidmore and J. Alex Johnston, and WFU faculty member Joanne Inkman for an evening of double bass chamber music. Featuring Schubert’s famous “Trout” Piano Quintet and a quintet for strings by Bottesini,” according to Wake Forest University’s Theatre and Dance Department.

Music

WFU Music Student Showcase Concert

Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Jazz Ensemble Concert

Friday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Choirs Concert

Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center

WFU Wind Ensemble Concert

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center

Student Chamber Music Concert

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center

Lovefeast

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Wait Chapel

The annual Wake Forest Lovefeast is a core tradition on campus that students look forward to every year. According to the University, “Moravian student Jane Sherrill Stroupe (’67) organized the first Wake Forest Lovefeast in December 1965. Two hundred students gathered to celebrate the traditional meal. Since then, the Wake Forest Lovefeast has grown to be the largest Moravian-style lovefeast in North America, and one of the favorite features of Wake Forest tradition.” Wake Forest Lovefeast has grown to be the largest Moravian-style lovefeast in North America