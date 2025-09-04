Why are opinion pieces important?

Have you ever had a strong thought or idea about a news article, a new cultural phenomenon or something as simple as going back to school? If so, you can take those opinions and ideas and turn them into articles for the Old Gold & Black.

Writing for the opinion section does not have to be the daunting task you may imagine it to be. Think of it as a new way to express the opinions you already have. Rather than ranting to friends about your grievances with a new campus policy, governmental change or your favorite celebrity’s new romantic flame, write about it! You can put all of your thoughts onto paper and share it with your campus community.

You might have a few limiting ideas about becoming a writer for the opinion section. Many Wake Forest students already have commitments or schedules packed full of classes or labs, so finding the time to write an article for the newspaper may seem like an impossible task. However, this does not have to be the case. You can choose how to spend your time by picking up as many pieces as you feel able to — the workload is up to you! It is truly a win-win situation. You can write as much or as little as you please, and your articles will enrich the opinions section and bring your bright ideas to life among your campus community.

Who knows? Maybe your article can spark a much-needed conversation among your peers or administrators. Maybe your article reaches people who share your opinion, no matter how unpopular you might think it is, and begins a beautiful friendship. All of these possibilities can become your reality if you take the leap and write a piece for the opinions section of the Old Gold & Black.