The Grounds: What you need to know

By 2027, the old parking lots and underused land will be transformed into an area of restaurants, shops, office buildings and residential living for students and residents of Winston-Salem.

The Grounds, a 100-acre development along Deacon Boulevard and right next to Wake Forest’s football, basketball, and baseball stadiums, is well underway as students arrive back on campus.

Carter and Front Street Capital announced The Grounds on Sept. 9, 2024 and broke ground on Dec. 7, 2024, offering a completely redeveloped space for the area. Deacon Boulevard was recently reopened, and the Creekside apartments just broke ground as the project stays on schedule for a late 2027 completion.

The area will feature a 521-bed, 229-unit student apartment building with walking access to the Reynolda Campus and to the football stadium, and will include a fitness center and a pool. There will also be a path that cuts through campus and a pedestrian crossing on University Parkway to connect The Grounds to Wake Forest.

Jane Duncan, director of marketing for Front Street Capital, the firm behind the project, explained that the ultimate vision of The Grounds is to transform how students and residents of Winston-Salem interact with the area.

“It’ll be a place for you to come grab coffee, go to a workout class, hang out with friends, grab some lunch, watch a game at a sports bar, hang out, get some studying done, hang out late into the night, as well as a place to live,” Duncan said.

Deacon Boulevard, which connects University Parkway to the football stadium, was reduced from four lanes to two to make the space more pedestrian-friendly and open up the area for more buildings. Front Street Capital also revitalized a stream in the middle of the development to incorporate nature and manage stormwater in the future.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is optimistic that the success of past projects will continue with The Grounds and carry momentum into the future of the city.

“The plans for this project are more than just renderings and drawings; they are a roadmap to a new era of vibrancy and opportunity for our city,” Joines said. “I am excited to see this development emerge as part of this thriving corridor and as a cornerstone of our city’s future.”

President Wente imagined the development as a way for Wake Forest to become more of a community partner of the city and help add to the city’s environment.

“By creating a dynamic place that blends residential, commercial, athletic stadiums and welcoming public gathering spaces, we are reimagining the University’s role as a community partner. This development will enhance the student experience, attract new talent and contribute to the city’s overall vitality. We believe The Grounds will create a common ground for all.”

Ultimately, The Grounds will transform a space that students only visit for sporting events into a space where students can live and enjoy spending time.