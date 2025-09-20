Walkouts, protests erupt across the WS/FCS district

Following the announcement of district-wide layoffs, walkouts, protests and displays of solidarity between staff and students have taken hold across the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District.

The board voted six to three to eliminate 222 staff positions, which were effective Sept. 12. The layoffs were approved as more details of the district’s financial woes came to light, culminating in a $40 billion deficit. The State Board of Education unanimously voted on Sept. 4 to conduct an independent review of the WS/FCS system’s finances.

The district dubbed Sept. 15 “Transition Day,” where no classes were held and faculty and staff alike could adjust to their new responsibilities.

On the last day for these educators, the Forsyth County Association of Educators organized a “Black Friday for Education” where it encouraged students, staff, parents and

Story continues below advertisement

community members to wear black as a sign of solidarity.

“ Just because the board of education messed up, we should not be held accountable for what is going on. — Student at Parkland High School

One student at Parkland High School described how these cuts hurt both students and teachers.

“We’re not only losing staff, we’re also losing families and […] the memories and connections that we’ve built since [we were] babies,” the student said. “And just because the board of education messed up, we should not be held accountable for what is going on.”

Parkland High School English Teacher, Natalie Longstuds, who a few months ago won Beginning Teacher of the Year, was one of the employees who lost their job. She emphasized that these young students are the main priority.

“We’re asking them [students] to just accept an abrupt change, [which] is kind of hard,” Longstuds said. “[We need to] coach them through that and make sure that they know that they’re still in good hands.”

Student walkouts persisted for two weeks at the beginning of the school year when the school district announced the staff cuts. Walkouts occurred across the district at schools including, but not limited to, Mount Tabor, Reagan and Reynolds High Schools, Konnoak Middle School and Hanes Magnet School and Parkland High School. After this period of walkouts, walk-ins grew more popular, where students and teachers walk into the schools together as a show of solidarity.

Teachers and any public sector employee in North Carolina cannot unionize or strike since a 1959 law barred any collective bargaining.

North Carolina State Senator Paul Lowe attended a Mt. Tabor High School walk-in to support the cause.

“I think it’s important to be out here and encourage our students, staff and teachers,” Lowe said. “I think that our teachers and our staff have dedicated their lives to educating young people. And we have to do everything we can to support them.”

Students will return to school on Sept. 16 in a new environment, with many administrators, Exceptional Children (EC) Department staff, and some teachers gone.