"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest to go tuition-free for North Carolina families earning under $200K

The Gateway to Wake Forest program will make Wake Forest more accessible to high-achieving in-state students
Caroline Khalaf, News Editor
September 23, 2025
Categories:
Will Kunisaki
Wake Forest University passed a program to give free tuition to in-state families earning under $200k.

On Sept. 17, Wake Forest announced that the university will become tuition-free for admitted students from North Carolina whose families earn less than $200,000. “The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest” program will launch for admitted undergraduates in 2026. 

Additionally, for North Carolina students with an annual family income less than $100,000, financial aid will cover the cost of standard living expenses in addition to the full cost of tuition. Students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $200,000 and $300,000 will be eligible for financial aid covering 50% of tuition. 

In an email from the Wake Forest Office of Communications and External Relations, Vice President for Enrollment Eric Maguire expressed the reason behind this decision. 

“We want to demonstrate our affordability to North Carolina families,” Maguire said. “More of our undergraduate students come from North Carolina than from any other state. The program will allow families to see and understand their likely out-of-pocket costs from the beginning. That level of assurance and transparency will help more North Carolina families envision Wake Forest as a possibility.

Story continues below advertisement

This initiative makes Wake Forest more accessible for high-achieving students from North Carolina. 

“As a Pell grant recipient, private colleges in my home state felt entirely out of reach,” President Susan R. Wente said. “I want talented North Carolinians from across the income spectrum to know they can come to Wake Forest and receive a transformational education.”

This initiative helps to continue Wake Forest’s longstanding commitment to minimize student loans by increasing financial aid and scholarships. 

“We are grateful for the generous support of donors,” Wente said. “Their investments in undergraduate scholarships and financial aid at Wake Forest are crucial to our ongoing efforts to increase access and affordability for low and middle-income families.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Before sunrise, community members climbed the 2,977 steps — one for each life lost on Sept. 11.
Annual Climb to Remember event honors victims of 9/11
Professors are seeking new ways to adjust their courses due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.
Wake Forest professors navigate AI in the classroom
David Rabban’s lecture was based on his recent book, “Academic Freedom: From Professional Norm to First Amendment Right.”
David Rabban discusses academic freedom and free speech
Huffman residence hall, located off of South Campus, is now reserved for first-year students.
The expansion of ‘freshman-land’
On August 8, Vice President José Villalba, the former head of the ODI, announced that the office would be shutting down operations
Wake Forest closes Office of Diversity
Wake Forest announced that Nell Jessup Newton, Professor Emerita of Law at the University of Notre Dame Law School, will serve as interim provost (Courtesy of Wake Forest University).
Nell Jessup Newton named interim provost
About the Contributor
Caroline Khalaf
Caroline Khalaf, News Editor
Caroline Khalaf is a sophomore from Tyler, Texas majoring in communications with minors in marketing communication and journalism. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a member of Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Kappa Delta Sorority and International Justice Mission. In her free time, Caroline enjoys reading, getting coffee and hanging out with friends. 