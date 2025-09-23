Wake Forest to go tuition-free for North Carolina families earning under $200K

On Sept. 17, Wake Forest announced that the university will become tuition-free for admitted students from North Carolina whose families earn less than $200,000. “The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest” program will launch for admitted undergraduates in 2026.

Additionally, for North Carolina students with an annual family income less than $100,000, financial aid will cover the cost of standard living expenses in addition to the full cost of tuition. Students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $200,000 and $300,000 will be eligible for financial aid covering 50% of tuition.

In an email from the Wake Forest Office of Communications and External Relations, Vice President for Enrollment Eric Maguire expressed the reason behind this decision.

“We want to demonstrate our affordability to North Carolina families,” Maguire said. “More of our undergraduate students come from North Carolina than from any other state. The program will allow families to see and understand their likely out-of-pocket costs from the beginning. That level of assurance and transparency will help more North Carolina families envision Wake Forest as a possibility.

This initiative makes Wake Forest more accessible for high-achieving students from North Carolina.

“As a Pell grant recipient, private colleges in my home state felt entirely out of reach,” President Susan R. Wente said. “I want talented North Carolinians from across the income spectrum to know they can come to Wake Forest and receive a transformational education.”

This initiative helps to continue Wake Forest’s longstanding commitment to minimize student loans by increasing financial aid and scholarships.

“We are grateful for the generous support of donors,” Wente said. “Their investments in undergraduate scholarships and financial aid at Wake Forest are crucial to our ongoing efforts to increase access and affordability for low and middle-income families.”