"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

How about them apples?

Take a break from studying and go apple picking
Lydia Derris
September 27, 2025
Categories:
Lydia Derris
Head out to the mountains for a tranquil day of apple-picking and cider.

It’s true, as they say, an apple a day does in fact keep the campus blues away.

I spent my Saturday at Apple Hill Orchard & Cider Mill, in Morganton, N.C.

Getting off campus and up to the mountains was the perfect break in my week. 

Only about an hour’s drive west, the orchard is as gorgeous as it is immense, boasting 22 apple varieties, as well as an extensive wildflower field from which pickers can arrange personalized bouquets. The flower varieties in bloom are Zinnias, Cosmos and Celosias (my personal favorite).

Story continues below advertisement

Apple Hill Orchard is run by fifth-generation apple grower Justin Prewitt, and welcomes thousands of visitors each fall.

When you get to the orchard, you can purchase a basket or a bag to fill with apples, both of which come in various sizes. Then, it’s a race to find the apple of your eye. Wagons are provided to carry your rouge treats, and the orchard is divided into convenient sections with the variety labeled so you can easily navigate from Honeycrisp to Gala without a misstep.

After your apple hunt, be sure to stop by the shop. Freshly pressed (and frozen) cider is for sale, and you can even take a gallon or two home! They also have a delicious house-made carbonate cider, which you should definitely try. Don’t forget the baked goodies: fried apple pie, cider donuts and caramel apple treats practically begging to be sampled.

By the time I headed back to campus, I felt brand new, albeit a bit sticky from the cider, but totally ready to tackle the week ahead.

Apple Hill Orchard isn’t just a place to pick apples; it’s a sensory escape, and a reminder that sometimes the best breaks are the ones that let you enjoy nature with good friends.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Singer-songwriter Nate Amos, known as This Is Lorelei, draws on the fragility of memory in his music. (Courtesy of The Associated Press)
Make me a Box for Buddy, and a Box for Star
Rory and Lorelai Gilmore sharing a moment in an idyllic quintessential fall scene. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
“Gilmore Girls” is the ultimate fall show
Addison Rae has blown up as both a music and fashion icon in recent years. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
The world is her oyster: Addison’s rise to pop-stardom
Clateman and Manow of Bassvictim, the self-proclaimed inventors of “basspunk.” (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Meet Bassvictim, then queue “Air on a G String”
The trend of “deinfluencing” asks us to pause and think about the way we exist in the real world, as well as online. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Who are you, like, actually?
Sunday morning aquatic activities at Carrigan Farm’s quarry.
A successful lake day
About the Contributor
Lydia Derris
Lydia Derris, Arts and Culture Editor
Lydia Derris is a junior from Winston-Salem, N.C. majoring in both biology and English with a psychology minor. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a contributor with the Magnolia magazine. In her free time, Lydia enjoys rolling around in fields dotted with daisies, baking blueberry pies from scratch, hypnotizing her friends and smiling indiscriminately at strangers.