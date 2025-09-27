How about them apples?

It’s true, as they say, an apple a day does in fact keep the campus blues away.

I spent my Saturday at Apple Hill Orchard & Cider Mill, in Morganton, N.C.

Getting off campus and up to the mountains was the perfect break in my week.

Only about an hour’s drive west, the orchard is as gorgeous as it is immense, boasting 22 apple varieties, as well as an extensive wildflower field from which pickers can arrange personalized bouquets. The flower varieties in bloom are Zinnias, Cosmos and Celosias (my personal favorite).

Apple Hill Orchard is run by fifth-generation apple grower Justin Prewitt, and welcomes thousands of visitors each fall.

When you get to the orchard, you can purchase a basket or a bag to fill with apples, both of which come in various sizes. Then, it’s a race to find the apple of your eye. Wagons are provided to carry your rouge treats, and the orchard is divided into convenient sections with the variety labeled so you can easily navigate from Honeycrisp to Gala without a misstep.

After your apple hunt, be sure to stop by the shop. Freshly pressed (and frozen) cider is for sale, and you can even take a gallon or two home! They also have a delicious house-made carbonate cider, which you should definitely try. Don’t forget the baked goodies: fried apple pie, cider donuts and caramel apple treats practically begging to be sampled.

By the time I headed back to campus, I felt brand new, albeit a bit sticky from the cider, but totally ready to tackle the week ahead.

Apple Hill Orchard isn’t just a place to pick apples; it’s a sensory escape, and a reminder that sometimes the best breaks are the ones that let you enjoy nature with good friends.