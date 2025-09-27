Make me a Box for Buddy, and a Box for Star

Nate Amos, the singer and songwriter behind This Is Lorelei, writes music that, for me, echoes in the liminality of fall. His 2024 album “Box for Buddy, Box for Star” captures the tension between feelings of isolation and deep aliveness, with its vivid lyrics and hypnotic hooks.

The track “I’m All F–d Up” feels like reading a diary entry scribbled in the middle of the night after some sort of psychoactive experience. The peppy restlessness of the beat mimics the hyperactive mind, and the fragmented lyrics are stitched together as a communal confessional, shaking loose broken memories that we thought we tucked away.

Amos reflects on the loss of a former self “Sometimes I trace the stains that you left in my car / And it makes me wanna cry, so I write another song / And I knew it all along that you / might wind up next to me / And I knew it all along that you might not be no friend to me,” a confession that way he’s dealt with his dissonance is via songwriting, in perfect agreement with the dissonant nature of his music. Adolescent self-destruction becomes something celebratory and necessary in personal growth.

It’s honest, and somehow, or perhaps because of the fun beat behind it, it hurts.

Elsewhere in the album, “Dancing in the Club,” featuring MJ Lenderman, finds Amos at his most sardonic. His lament is so catchy, it’s easy to overlook how distressed his lyrics are: “Because I told me not to notice / When I could feel you losing focus / ‘Cause I felt that way before / I don’t take echoes in my wind / But a loser never wins / And I’m a loser, always been.”

Based solely on its rhythm, the track might pass for a party tune, but the lyrics clearly tell a different story: one of debilitating loneliness and the uneasy relief promised by amorphous nightlife and other escapist mechanisms. It’s dance music for people who’d rather be anywhere else.

Finally, “A Song That Sings About You” brings forth a slightly more reflective moment in the album. The tenderness of the track provides a lot of texture in contrast to some of the other songs, offering a glimpse of hopeful intimacy: “I said all these cities look the same without you / They look the same without you / I can’t tell what the street signs say/ They just point at me and laugh at me/ And they tease me dreams of every day I held you / These streets remind me of you.”

Where other songs spiral outward, the tone in this one moves inward, reminding listeners of the sweet fragility around us and that although some things don’t stay, the world has beauty in abundance that’s worth holding onto.

Taken together, these songs show the album’s range, from chaos to calm, from lost to searching to found. Amos doesn’t tie his reflections into neat little bows, but he doesn’t need to. “Box for Buddy, Box for Star” is about the act of confessing and carrying on. It’s an imperfect and vital well of the human experience.