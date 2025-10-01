"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

President Susan R. Wente concludes her presidency

After five years, the Wake Forest University president will step down in June 2026
Ella Klein, Editor-in-chief
October 1, 2025
Ken Chen
Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente speaks at her annual presidential address in 2024.

Wake Forest’s 14th President, Susan R. Wente, has announced she will conclude her presidency on June 30, 2026. 

In a broadcast titled “A message from President Wente,” she briefly touched on her reasoning behind this decision. 

In higher education, timing is critical, and I believe now is the right moment to begin this transition. This is because Wake Forest is in a strong, stable, and even enviable position among the nation’s universities,” she said. “And with nine months to carefully plan before June 30, I am confident our University is well-positioned to attract an extraordinary new leader.”

In the broadcast, she referred to concluding her presidency as a ‘personal decision.’ Following a sabbatical, Wente plans to return to ‘her roots’ as a faculty member. 

She did not offer further explanation regarding the decision to conclude her time in office. In a release from Wake Forest University Marketing and Public Relations office, Senior Executive Director of News and Public Relations Cheryl Walker reported this decision was made after discussions with the board of trustees.

Wente arrived at this decision after discussions with Board of Trustees leadership about the university’s current stability, positive momentum, and the need for a thoughtful succession plan,” Walker wrote. 

In the same release, Wake Forest University Board Chair Jeanne Whitman Bobbitt shared sentiments about Wente’s time in office. 

“Serving now in the fifth year of her presidency, she has positioned Wake Forest well for greater success, and after leading through a tumultuous time in higher education, she has earned our deepest respect and gratitude.” Whitman Bobbitt said. “And when her presidency concludes, she will enjoy a well-earned sabbatical, followed by a return to her scientific roots.”

Further information on a succession plan is not known at the time of publication.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story 

