"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Hit the Bricks 2025 shatters records

$348K was raised for the Brian Piccolo cancer research fund
Ella Aucoin, Contributing Writer
October 9, 2025
Categories:
Piper Saunders
Hearn Plaza was buzzing during Hit the Bricks as students, faculty, and community members ran laps to raise money for cancer research.

On Oct. 1, Hit the Bricks raised more than $348,000 for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund. 

More than 2,264 participants circled the Quad to honor the legacy of former NFL player Brian Piccolo, surpassing the number of participants in any previous campus philanthropy event in the university’s history. Hearn Plaza was buzzing with students, faculty, staff, alumni and even Piccolo’s daughter, Traci Piccolo. 

This year’s event was marked by remembrance and record-breaking impact.

“Hit the Bricks has evolved in so many ways, most significantly in our reach and engagement with campus,” Theo Berson, executive director of Hit the Bricks, said. “While I don’t have the data on the participants 23 events ago, we now have about 2,300 participants, reaching the ratio of almost 1 in 2 students on campus.”

Story continues below advertisement

What began in 2003 has grown into a powerful show of campus unity, with student groups running lap after lap to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. After raising $311,913 last year, Hit the Bricks has raised more than $2 million for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund since 2003. 

Although the annual relay race is the face of the fundraiser, there is also immense work put in behind the scenes. 

“I first met with the Hit the Bricks faculty adviser in mid-October last year in preparation for Wednesday’s event,” Berson said. “We worked on this for just about 50 weeks.”

Many people are motivated to participate in the event to honor loved ones who have suffered from cancer. Professor Heath Greene contributed many laps to the Luter Residence Hall team on behalf of his family members.

“My father and stepmother are both fighting cancer right now, so it’s even more near and dear to me,” Greene said. “They gave a cool donation that supposedly made Angelou run backward.”

What makes the event so special is the community it draws. The atmosphere is competitive, but it is united by a passion for the cause. 

“My favorite part of today’s event so far has been getting to be together with the community and see all my friends, whether they’re on my team or on another team out here,” sophomore Sean Wilcox, treasurer of Club Running, said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Shultz spent the majority of his speech retelling the story with his own lighthearted yet dramatic spin.
Tyler Shultz speaks on courage and integrity
Wake Forest fell below the top 50 for the first time at No. 51 in the U.S News Rankings. (Courtesy of U.S. News & World Report)
Wake Forest drops below top-50 in U.S. news ranking
Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente speaks at her annual presidential address in 2024.
President Susan R. Wente concludes her presidency
NBA star and Winston-Salem native, Chris Paul, brought sincere insight to the audience at the Face to Face event.
Chris Paul steps in for Magic Johnson at the Face to Face Speaker Forum
Bridget Sullivan is no longer an employee at Wake Forest because of a post on X about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Athletic trainer is no longer a University employee following Charlie Kirk comments
Wake Forest University passed a program to give free tuition to in-state families earning under $200k.
Wake Forest to go tuition-free for North Carolina families earning under $200K
More in News
Before sunrise, community members climbed the 2,977 steps — one for each life lost on Sept. 11.
Annual Climb to Remember event honors victims of 9/11
Professors are seeking new ways to adjust their courses due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.
Wake Forest professors navigate AI in the classroom
David Rabban’s lecture was based on his recent book, “Academic Freedom: From Professional Norm to First Amendment Right.”
David Rabban discusses academic freedom and free speech
Huffman residence hall, located off of South Campus, is now reserved for first-year students.
The expansion of ‘freshman-land’
On August 8, Vice President José Villalba, the former head of the ODI, announced that the office would be shutting down operations
Wake Forest closes Office of Diversity
Wake Forest announced that Nell Jessup Newton, Professor Emerita of Law at the University of Notre Dame Law School, will serve as interim provost (Courtesy of Wake Forest University).
Nell Jessup Newton named interim provost