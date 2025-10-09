Hit the Bricks 2025 shatters records

On Oct. 1, Hit the Bricks raised more than $348,000 for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.

More than 2,264 participants circled the Quad to honor the legacy of former NFL player Brian Piccolo, surpassing the number of participants in any previous campus philanthropy event in the university’s history. Hearn Plaza was buzzing with students, faculty, staff, alumni and even Piccolo’s daughter, Traci Piccolo.

This year’s event was marked by remembrance and record-breaking impact.

“Hit the Bricks has evolved in so many ways, most significantly in our reach and engagement with campus,” Theo Berson, executive director of Hit the Bricks, said. “While I don’t have the data on the participants 23 events ago, we now have about 2,300 participants, reaching the ratio of almost 1 in 2 students on campus.”

Story continues below advertisement

What began in 2003 has grown into a powerful show of campus unity, with student groups running lap after lap to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. After raising $311,913 last year, Hit the Bricks has raised more than $2 million for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund since 2003.

Although the annual relay race is the face of the fundraiser, there is also immense work put in behind the scenes.

“I first met with the Hit the Bricks faculty adviser in mid-October last year in preparation for Wednesday’s event,” Berson said. “We worked on this for just about 50 weeks.”

Many people are motivated to participate in the event to honor loved ones who have suffered from cancer. Professor Heath Greene contributed many laps to the Luter Residence Hall team on behalf of his family members.

“My father and stepmother are both fighting cancer right now, so it’s even more near and dear to me,” Greene said. “They gave a cool donation that supposedly made Angelou run backward.”

What makes the event so special is the community it draws. The atmosphere is competitive, but it is united by a passion for the cause.

“My favorite part of today’s event so far has been getting to be together with the community and see all my friends, whether they’re on my team or on another team out here,” sophomore Sean Wilcox, treasurer of Club Running, said.