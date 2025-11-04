SNAP benefits partially restored after lawsuit joined by NC

In a win for more than two dozen states — including North Carolina — that sued the Trump administration to pay for SNAP benefits, a federal judge ordered that the Trump administration must tap into an emergency fund to pay out benefits. However, the fund of $5 billion will not cover the full $8 billion monthly cost of SNAP, meaning eligible recipients will only receive 50% of their normal payment.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federal program that pays out approximately $100 billion in food aid to 42 million Americans annually. Approximately 12.5 percent of North Carolina residents and 14.1% of Forsyth County residents receive SNAP benefits.

On October 28, dozens of states sued the administration to release an emergency fund for SNAP benefits that is held when the government cannot normally pay for the program. The states argued that this lapse in funding is an emergency because the government cannot pay for the program anymore. The Trump administration argued that this fund can only be used if an unforeseen emergency, like a natural disaster, occurs. A district judge agreed, ruling in their favor.

“ Shoring up our state’s food banks will serve as a critical, but fleeting, lifeline for families in need, and I hope other North Carolina organizations will also step up in this time of need — Gov. Josh Stein

Because this emergency fund totals $5 billion, only 50% of the normal benefits will be covered, meaning food banks and local governments will have to step in to cover the shortfall. Food banks across North Carolina are already bracing for the increased demand, and Gov. Stein has pledged $18 million to food banks with help from other partners.

“With the help of generous partners, North Carolina is taking action to keep families fed,” Gov. Sten said. “Shoring up our state’s food banks will serve as a critical, but fleeting, lifeline for families in need, and I hope other North Carolina organizations will also step up in this time of need. Whether it’s paying our military, ensuring no child goes hungry, or lowering health care costs, leaders in Washington need to come together immediately to find a bipartisan solution that provides long-term stability for millions of Americans.”

N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson emphasized the importance of helping out local communities as SNAP recipients receive less funding than usual.

“The Agriculture Department just told the court it will use its entire emergency fund over the next month to make 50% payments to every SNAP recipient,” Jackson said. “That will zero out the emergency fund. My office is still reviewing the order to see what else we can do to help, but until this shutdown ends, we all need to provide extra support to our local food pantries.”

Organizations across Forsyth County are coming together to bridge this gap as this funding lapses. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said no child will go without a meal while at school. Second Harvest Food Bank has added $500,00 worth of food to its facilities as demand rises.

“Food is a basic human need. No one in Forsyth County should go hungry. The idea that thousands of children, babies, and families in our community could face a food deficit is simply unacceptable,” Forsyth County Manager Shontell Robinson said.