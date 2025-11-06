"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Alumni and students join together for Homecoming 2025

Wake Forest’s annual Homecoming weekend brought alumni, students and staff together for three days of celebration
Aric Loiacono, Contributing Writer
November 6, 2025
Evan Harris
Following the football victory against SMU on Oct. 25, students, alumni and their families embarked on one of Wake Forest University’s time honored traditions of rolling the quad.

Wake Forest University’s campus came alive on Oct. 25-27 for Homecoming 2025, in which students, families and alumni gathered for events ranging from Friday’s “Party So Dear” on Manchester Plaza to Saturday’s football game at Allegacy Stadium. 

For Ashleigh Hampson, a 2024 graduate who now works on campus, the weekend brought a sense of return.

“Campus felt much more like home, being surrounded by my friends and classmates who have now moved away,” Hampson said. “I’m so thankful that I still get to be on the Reynolda campus for my job, but there’s something different about the student experience that’s hard to mimic in a staff role.”

The weekend began Friday afternoon with “Party So Dear” on Manchester Plaza. During this spirited tradition, music, food, and a crowd of alumni and students filled the lower quad. Later in the evening, the Reunion Party Village hosted the reunion classes on Poteat Field. Each class had its own tent where large buffets of food and a DJ kept the night going. 

While Homecoming is open to all alumni, this year’s reunion was special because it specifically honored graduates celebrating milestone years ending in five or zero, including the Classes of 1960-2020. 

Saturday featured the Alumni Tailgate Festival on the Hearn Plaza, along with the much-awaited football game against Southern Methodist University. Families, students and alumni enveloped the Quad for food and games before heading to Allegacy Stadium. The Deacs secured a dramatic walk-off field goal, ultimately winning the game 13-12.

Current sophomore Andy Behrman described the game to be extra exciting with alumni and families returning for the weekend.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t the formation of the shirtless section,” Behrman said. “It was nice to see so many people staying until the end despite the low-scoring game. The vibes were electric and it definitely felt like a social phenomenon.”

Behrman continued on how the reunion energy elevated the student experience as a whole.

“It’s really nice to be with old friends and have a campus that’s much busier and vibrant,” Behrman said. 

Hampson added that Homecoming captures what makes Wake distinctive.

“The relationships you make by living on campus are so much deeper,” Hampson said. “Wake is such a relational place, which makes reconnecting after years something that’s a priority.”

As the lights dimmed and the alumni packed up their tents, Wake Forest’s sense of community remained on full display, proving once more that Homecoming isn’t just about a weekend of events, but more importantly, it represents coming home.

