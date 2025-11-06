Project Pumpkin celebrates record-breaking year despite rainy setback

On Oct. 28, Project Pumpkin hosted its 36th annual event, with record-breaking impact despite its setbacks.

“This year seriously marks a record year in every way,” Internal Director Grayson Weavil said. “We had a record number of student organizations that were interested in having a booth, even though we had to cap it at 70. We had a record number of first-year students who completed volunteer training. We also raised $15,000 for the Freedom School, which is a record fundraising number for Project Pumpkin.”

One of Wake Forest University’s most cherished student-led traditions, Project Pumpkin, was launched in 1989 by then-student Libby Bell (’93). What began as an effort to connect the Wake Forest campus with the broader Winston-Salem community has grown into a signature event that continues to foster unity and service.

Each year, about 400 children from area schools and after-school programs are welcomed to campus for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, games, entertainment and educational activities. Beyond the festivities, Project Pumpkin raises funds to support the Wake Forest University Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of the kids in the surrounding area face food insecurity,“ Agency co-chair Jackie Beauregard explained. “Winston-Salem is still in the top 5 most food-insecure cities in the nation. Additionally, specifically this year, there’s been an immense amount of turnover in staff due to the millions of dollars in debt the local school system got itself into. Many schools we reached out to simply did not have the time, resources or manpower to make it to the event this year.”

Usually taking over Wake Forest’s Quad, the weather had other plans for this year’s event.

“My favorite part of this year‘s event was honestly seeing how successful the indoor event was despite moving inside at 7:30 a.m.,” Weavil said. “Our decorations were absolutely adorable inside, and Benson 401 worked perfectly with our ‘under the boardwalk’ theme. The students were able to enter through the middle of the room on a boardwalk, with the carnival side to the left and the beach side on the right.”

With the unexpected rainstorms that occurred the morning of, Benson was quickly transformed into a magical world for the eager trick-or-treaters.

“The space gave us the opportunity to utilize different decorations and take creative liberties we may not have the chance to outside.” Quinn Walters, PR chair for Project Pumpkin, describes.

While the face of the event is the buzzing activity on the day of, there is significant effort put in behind the scenes.

The executive team begins planning in late August, recruiting schools and after-school programs to attend, collecting permission slips and organizing check-in materials like name tags and wristbands.

Additionally, transportation must be coordinated with the local school system. The transportation team creates bus schedules and works with Campus Police for safety.

The team works with Wake Forest facilities to arrange tables, chairs and other logistics, even small details like mowing the Quad. Additionally, the outreach and operations chairs recruit student organizations, approve their educational games and design the event layout, adjusting plans as needed if the location changes, like it did this year.

“In all, even the days I felt overwhelmed and stressed from the communication I had to do with the schools, it’s all worth it to give these kids the best Halloween possible because we never know what’s going on at home, or if they’ll be making it back again next year,” Beauregard said.