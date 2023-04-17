Face to Face announces 2023-2024 season

The day after hosting its final speaker of the season — actress, singer and comedian Kristin Chenoweth — the Face to Face speaker forum announced next season’s speaker lineup.

Sept. 27, 2023: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Michael Beschloss

The 2023-2024 season will kick off on Sept. 27 with a conversation between two world-renowned presidential historians and noted authors: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Michael Beschloss.

Goodwin is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II.” She is also the author of “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” which served as inspiration for the critically-acclaimed Steven Spielberg film “Lincoln.”

Beschloss serves as the NBC News Presidential Historian and regularly contributes to the PBS NewsHour. He is also a New York Times columnist and best-selling author of 10 books, including “Presidents of War” and “Presidential Courage.”

Nov. 1, 2023: Daymond John

On Nov. 1, the speaker series will welcome entrepreneur Daymond John — best known for his role co-starring on ABC TV’s business reality show “Shark Tank.”

Feb. 22, 2024: Liz Cheney and Jon Meacham

In February, the series will host a conversation between presidential biographer Jon Meacham and former U.S. representative Liz Cheney.

Meacham is returning to the Face to Face speaker forum — he joined former U.S. President George W. Bush in September 2022.

April 17, 2024: Trevor Noah

The speaker series’ third season will close with former host of The Daily Show and best-selling author of “Born a Crime,” Trevor Noah.