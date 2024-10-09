"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

World Culture Festival celebrates global flavors and traditions

Festival invites students to experience new and familiar cultures
Hope Zhu, Staff Writer
October 9, 2024
Categories:
Reese Lile
“While the festival is intended to bring new experiences to students, it also provides a sense of belonging.”

As an array of national flags hung on Davis Field, the Intercultural Center (IC) launched the fifteenth annual World Culture Festival with a blast of Latino rock. Students and faculty gathered around a feast of globally sourced cultural dishes, performances and games.

The festival, which was held on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., was organized by the IC with a mission to showcase the diversity of cultures that enrich the Wake Forest campus.

“This day is celebratory for what makes up the Wake Forest community as a whole that isn’t always amplified in a lot of spaces,” Jalen Shell, the assistant director of the IC, said. “This is a day to showcase that you belong here.”

The festival featured many campus organizations, including the Lam Museum of Anthropology and the University Counseling Center, alongside student clubs and organizations like the World Tea Association, Asian American Identity Group, Organization of Latin American Students, Wake Forest Culturality and more. 

Story continues below advertisement

Stormy Harrell, the Lam Museum’s collection manager, detailed this year’s selection of North Carolina indigenous artifacts: Native American rain sticks from Mexico, stone tools resembling arrowheads discovered in North Carolina by local archaeologists in the ‘30s and ’60s and a collection of East Asian children’s books, including Japanese comics. 

“We tend to bring different stuff out every year, representative of every culture,” Harrell said.

Senior Ugo Okoli from Seattle paused at the Lam Museum table to flip through a comic book. After sampling some Spanish card games that were new to him, he shared his joy at the cultural diversity he found. 

“I think the more diverse and inclusive, the better,” Okoli said. “Every place could use more of that.”

While the festival is intended to bring new experiences to students, it also provides a sense of belonging. Christos Koumpotis, a graduate student from Greece, organized the Greek culture table all by himself. The university doesn’t have a Greek club, but Koumpotis enlisted a couple of German friends from his program for support. He served Greek-style coffee and displayed sheets with simple Greek words that conveyed richer cultural meanings.

“As an international student with no one from my country here, it’s great to share my culture,” Koumpotis said. “Being Greek is a state of mind. It’s about valuing family, friendship [and] love and being grateful for what you have while appreciating your neighbor and fellow human.”

Food has been the main attraction of the festival, as shown by the lines of students weaving across the lawn for the various ethnic cuisines set up at the catered tables. The IC staff curates a global spread of tastes found here in Winston-Salem: crispy falafel skewers from the Mediterranean, savory Chinese fried noodles and dumplings and El Salvadorian stuffed corn cakes known as pupusas, to name a few. 

“[Seeing] so many people coming for foods they might cook at home, dishes their parents usually prepare but that they rarely see on campus, just makes me really happy,” sophomore Alex Janvier, a student intern at the IC who helped select the food, said. 

Students also watched a diverse lineup of performances, including the lively Deacon Dhamaal, an Indian dance club, the infectious rhythms from the Charlotte African Drum and Dance Collective and the graceful performances by the elders at the Wenhua Chinese School.

“There’s a lot to do at Wake Forest, a lot to learn, and many people from whom you can learn,” Shell said. “There are numerous opportunities to gather small insights that contribute to something bigger.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
A student holds a candle at an evening memorial event on Oct. 7.
Wake Forest students, administration host four events to commemorate Oct. 7
The Old Gold & Black recaps the events of the past year concerning the Israel-Hamas War on campus.
One year later: how Wake Forest has responded to the Israel-Hamas war
The annual Hit the Bricks event raised over $303,000 for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.
Annual Hit the Bricks event breaks fundraising record
Wake Forest announced on Sept. 26 that the speaker event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi will not be held on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.
BREAKING: Wake Forest cancels Oct. 7 speaker event after facing backlash
By the time of publication, the petition gained over 7,000 signatures.
Wake Forest Jewish students create petition to cancel Oct. 7 event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi
Wake Forest remains out of the top-30 in U.S. News & World Report rankings for the second year in a row.
Wake Forest remains out of the top 30 for the second year in latest U.S. News ranking
More in News
Attendees gathered in the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem to hear Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi speak.
Rabab Abdulhadi gives lecture at local church after event is canceled by Wake Forest
Student government approved the Executive Advisory Committee for the 2024 Elections on Sep. 3.
Student government passes resolution to approve the Executive Advisory Committee
Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning kicked off Wake Forest's 2024-2025 Face to Face speaker forums.
Peyton Manning inspires and entertains at Face to Face Forum
Wake Forest welcomed four new staff members to the Office of the Chaplain this year. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest appoints several staff members in the Office of the Chaplain
Administrative offices currently housed in Alumni Hall will soon move to office space built as a part of the Deacon Boulevard project titled “The Grounds.”
Major renovation project begins on Reynolda Campus
"Approximately 90 families and individuals attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the brand new facility."
Wake Forest unveils on-campus child care center