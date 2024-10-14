"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

WFU Students for a Free Palestine host a vigil to commemorate Palestinian lives

Held over two days, students and faculty participated in a vigil and Moravian Lovefeast
Skyler Villamar-Jones and Ella Klein
October 14, 2024
Categories:
The group of students that gathered in a circle to discuss and listen to the three speakers.
Ella Klein
The group of students that gathered in a circle to discuss and listen to the three speakers.

Students and faculty placed candles, prayer mats and literature on Davis Field Thursday evening and Friday morning to commemorate the 41,500 Palestinians who have died as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The vigil was held over two days: Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Approximately ten students attended the first part of the vigil, and two students attended the second part. During the event, the University set up a roped border and blocked off the road alongside the field and University administrators supervised the event.

WFU Students for a Free Palestine, a pro-Palestine student organizing group, held the event. In May 2024, the group was met with pushback from the University after a protest that evolved into an encampment was held on campus. 

In August 2024, the University released a document detailing the policy on demonstrations, chalking and posting. While this event was set up as a vigil, students still worked within the framework laid out in the policy to create this event. A summary of the policy can be found here

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday evening, the Old Gold & Black approached the attendees requesting an interview. Two students agreed to an interview. After the interview, the Old Gold and Black confirmed that one of these students provided a false name.

Organizers of the event originally wanted to hold the event on Oct. 7 on the front steps of Wait Chapel, according to sophomore and participant Destiny Hale.  However, the organizers were not permitted to hold the event on Hearn Plaza and a later date was suggested. Hearn Plaza is not an area that can be reserved by students on Deacon Space, a portal where students and student organizations can reserve space for meetings and events. 

Organizers set out prayer mats on the grass at the vigil. (Ella Klein)

The University offered the vigil to be held on Manchester Plaza, but due to safety concerns, the organizers declined the offer. 

The first day of the vigil included lit candles, a table with literature and three speakers — two of which were students, and one speech from Assistant Chaplain for Muslim Life Imran Haq. Music was also played from a nearby speaker. All three speeches were not audible from outside the roped area, of which the Old Gold & Black did not enter because only participants were allowed inside. The Old Gold & Black reached out to the Office of the Chaplain but did not receive a copy of Haq’s speech. 

After the speeches, attendees sat in a circle and were invited to share any emotions they were experiencing. In a statement via email, Haq said the event was intended to acknowledge students’ grief, pain and frustration. 

“The message of my speech is that as we grieve and mourn an incalculable loss, we must also call for justice,” Haq said. “That no single speech or event can ever capture the loss of life that we are seeing in Palestine, as even a single life lost can destroy whole communities with grief, but we must continue to speak.”

He continued: “We continue to speak for those who can no longer speak. We call and move for justice, because it is the right thing to do as human beings. Because if we do not continue to move with, for and in justice, we are threatened to be overtaken by overwhelming despair and hopelessness. But we must not give into hopelessness, as every day Palestinians do not give in. Together we can imagine a better future — one where children are able to grow up in safety, security and abundance.”

The next morning, organizers told the Old Gold & Black they would host a Moravian-inspired Lovefeast, with a speaker present. In the morning, three individuals participated in the Lovefeast, while school administrators and staff supervised nearby in lawn chairs. 

Hale said the event was intended to be an interfaith event that combines Moravian and Christian traditions.

“We think that togetherness and collectivity was something very key to what we wanted to accomplish with our planning,” Hale said.

Haq said that the Chaplain’s office can be a resource for students experiencing grief or other emotions.

“I did not come to the vigil with any preconceived goals, other than honoring and mourning the lives of Palestinians,” Haq said. “I come from a background of grief work and processing grief, and so at least for my speech, I asked the students to sit around in a circle as I read my speech, and then invited the students in some reflection and emotional processing. I suppose at that moment, I wanted to add my own brand of pastoral care into the vigil.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
"While the festival is intended to bring new experiences to students, it also provides a sense of belonging."
World Culture Festival celebrates global flavors and traditions
A student holds a candle at an evening memorial event on Oct. 7.
Wake Forest students, administration host four events to commemorate Oct. 7
The Old Gold & Black recaps the events of the past year concerning the Israel-Hamas War on campus.
One year later: how Wake Forest has responded to the Israel-Hamas war
The annual Hit the Bricks event raised over $303,000 for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.
Annual Hit the Bricks event breaks fundraising record
Wake Forest announced on Sept. 26 that the speaker event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi will not be held on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.
BREAKING: Wake Forest cancels Oct. 7 speaker event after facing backlash
By the time of publication, the petition gained over 7,000 signatures.
Wake Forest Jewish students create petition to cancel Oct. 7 event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi
More in Israel-Hamas war
While awaiting evacuation in Rafah, before an attack by Israeli ground forces, Ahmed and her family lived in an encampment site. (Courtesy of Maram Ahmed)
Former Wake Forest teaching assistant remains trapped in Gaza Strip
Attendees gathered in the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem to hear Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi speak.
Rabab Abdulhadi gives lecture at local church after event is canceled by Wake Forest
This afternoon's protest evolved into an encampment.
Live updates: Pro-Palestinian protest on Hearn Plaza evolves into encampment
Leaders from Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Baptist Student Union (BSU) and Episcopal Student Fellowship (ESF) spoke at the Faith Forum.
Faith Forum brings a Christian perspective to the conversation about the Israel-Hamas war
Lee Sasi is pictured with members of Wake Forest Jewish Life – (from left to right) Ella Sadikman, Austin Margol, Andrew Orfaly, Shaina Gurevitz, Chloe Mazo, Amit Melchior, Maverik Cortes and Levi Gurevitz. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Chabad)
Wake Forest Chabad and Hillel host Faces of October 7 event
White flags were arranged on Hearn Plaza on Monday, Feb. 5 to represent the 10,000 children killed in Gaza.
Banners and flags in support of Palestine arranged around campus by students
More in News
Wake Forest remains out of the top-30 in U.S. News & World Report rankings for the second year in a row.
Wake Forest remains out of the top 30 for the second year in latest U.S. News ranking
Student government approved the Executive Advisory Committee for the 2024 Elections on Sep. 3.
Student government passes resolution to approve the Executive Advisory Committee
Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning kicked off Wake Forest's 2024-2025 Face to Face speaker forums.
Peyton Manning inspires and entertains at Face to Face Forum
Wake Forest welcomed four new staff members to the Office of the Chaplain this year. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest appoints several staff members in the Office of the Chaplain
Administrative offices currently housed in Alumni Hall will soon move to office space built as a part of the Deacon Boulevard project titled “The Grounds.”
Major renovation project begins on Reynolda Campus
"Approximately 90 families and individuals attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the brand new facility."
Wake Forest unveils on-campus child care center
About the Contributors
Skyler Villamar-Jones, News Editor
Ella Klein
Ella Klein, Features Editor
Ella is a sophomore from Winston-Salem, N.C. majoring in environmental studies and minoring in anthropology. Outside of the OGB, she is the creative director of The Magnolia, a member of Wake Radio and an intern with the Office of Sustainability. In her free time, you can find her kayaking, gardening, listening to music and drinking celery soda.