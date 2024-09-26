"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

BREAKING: Wake Forest cancels Oct. 7 speaker event after facing backlash

Campus-wide email announces cancellation of event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi and a plan for two university-sponsored memorial events
Maddie Stopyra and Maria Silveira
September 26, 2024
Categories:
Wake Forest announced on Sept. 26 that the speaker event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi will not be held on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.
Evan Harris
Wake Forest announced on Sept. 26 that the speaker event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi will not be held on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.

Wake Forest has canceled an Oct. 7 speaker event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi, which faced significant backlash this week. A university-wide email from President Susan Wente and Provost Michelle Gillespie on Thursday morning announced the cancellation of the speaker event and any other event that “is inherently contentious and stands to stoke division in our campus community.” 

The speaker event, titled “One Year Since al-Aqsa Flood: Reflections on a Year of Genocide and Resistance” was planned for Oct. 7 and co-sponsored by five departments — Wake Forest University’s Humanities Institute, the department of history, the department of politics & international affairs, the Middle East South Asian studies program and the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is unclear if the event will be rescheduled, and administrators did not respond to Old Gold & Black inquiries by the time of publication. 

The date marks the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 1,200 Israelis and the capture of more than 200 hostages. Israel’s counterattack has resulted in the death of over 40,000 Palestinians, according to the official Health Ministry

After the speaker event was announced, several Jewish students created a petition urging the administration to cancel the event due to claims of Abdulhadi spreading antisemitic rhetoric and supporting Hamas. The petition has gathered over 8,000 signatures at the time of publication. 

Story continues below advertisement

Abdulhadi is the founding director and senior scholar of the Arab and Muslim ethnicities and diasporas studies program at San Francisco State University. She is also on the advisory board of the U.S. Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel. The Old Gold & Black reached out to Abdulhadi for comment on the cancellation but did not receive a response by publication. 

Organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and Campus Watch have denounced Abdulhadi for being antisemitic, pushing an anti-Israel agenda and promoting terrorism. She came under fire for organizing a virtual event on Zoom in 2020 featuring Leila Khaled — a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which, like Hamas, is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States. Khaled is well-known for hijacking a commercial airplane in relation to this group in 1969. The virtual event was eventually canceled by Zoom for violating the platform’s terms of service. 

Isabelle Laxer, one of the students who organized the petition, shared her approval of the cancellation. 

“We are pleased that the University made the right call in canceling the event,” Laxer said. “We have been informed by the administration that, as of right now, it is not being rescheduled.” 

In a statement that can be read in full here, Barry Trachtenberg, a member of the faculty seminar that organized the speaker event and Rubin Presidential Chair of Jewish History, explained that the speaker event should not have been canceled. According to Trachtenberg, it was intended to provide the Wake Forest community with insight into global issues. 

“It is an absolute disgrace that the Wake Forest administration has canceled the Oct. 7 talk by Professor Rabab Abdulhadi,” Trachtenberg said. “By doing so, the University has effectively endorsed the lies, racism and Islamophobia spread by her detractors — people who are clearly threatened by her lifelong dedication to exposing the ongoing oppression of Palestinians by the state of Israel.”

He continued: “This event, which was carefully organized by numerous faculty and academic units, was intended to provide expert insight on critical global issues, just as similar discussions have been held in response to other world events, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The Thursday morning email also announced two university-sponsored events open to the Wake Forest community on Oct. 7. Interfaith Prayers for Peace will be held on Manchester Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Community Reflection Event will be hosted on the front steps of Wait Chapel at 4:45 p.m. 

“At both events, students, faculty and staff are invited to pause, reflect, and write a prayer or light a candle for peace,” the email reads. “At the Community Reflection event, members of the Wake Forest community will offer prayers and readings for peace.” 

Prior to the announcement of the cancellation of the speaker event featuring Abdulhadi, Wake Forest Chabad and Hillel announced a memorial event that is to be hosted on Oct. 7 on Manchester Plaza. Andrew Orfaly, student president of Hillel, told the Old Gold & Black the organizations have worked with the University to host the event. As of publication, Laxer, student president of Chabad, and Orfaly still plan to hold the memorial.

“We have not been informed either way as of yet,” Orfaly said. “But in our planning thus far, we have worked meticulously with Student Engagement to ensure that our event is safe and secure.” 

It is unclear whether the two events announced in the campus-wide email are the only programming allowed to be hosted on Oct. 7. Administrators did not respond to requests for clarification at the time of publication. The email stated that the decisions made by the University were to help community members support one another across perspectives. 

“At Wake Forest, we will emphasize our ability to come together to support one another, holding space for our many different perspectives and experiences,” the email reads. 

This is a developing story. The Old Gold & Black will continue to make updates as new information and statements become available.

Correction, Sept. 28: In a previous version of this article, the number of fatalities following the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel was misstated. There were 1,200 reported fatalities and over 200 reported hostages. The story has since been updated.

5
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
By the time of publication, the petition gained over 7,000 signatures.
Wake Forest Jewish students create petition to cancel Oct. 7 event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi
Wake Forest remains out of the top-30 in U.S. News & World Report rankings for the second year in a row.
Wake Forest remains out of the top 30 for the second year in latest U.S. News ranking
Student government approved the Executive Advisory Committee for the 2024 Elections on Sep. 3.
Student government passes resolution to approve the Executive Advisory Committee
Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning kicked off Wake Forest's 2024-2025 Face to Face speaker forums.
Peyton Manning inspires and entertains at Face to Face Forum
Wake Forest welcomed four new staff members to the Office of the Chaplain this year. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest appoints several staff members in the Office of the Chaplain
"Approximately 90 families and individuals attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the brand new facility."
Wake Forest unveils on-campus child care center
More in Israel-Hamas war
This afternoon's protest evolved into an encampment.
Live updates: Pro-Palestinian protest on Hearn Plaza evolves into encampment
Leaders from Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Baptist Student Union (BSU) and Episcopal Student Fellowship (ESF) spoke at the Faith Forum.
Faith Forum brings a Christian perspective to the conversation about the Israel-Hamas war
Lee Sasi is pictured with members of Wake Forest Jewish Life – (from left to right) Ella Sadikman, Austin Margol, Andrew Orfaly, Shaina Gurevitz, Chloe Mazo, Amit Melchior, Maverik Cortes and Levi Gurevitz. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Chabad)
Wake Forest Chabad and Hillel host Faces of October 7 event
White flags were arranged on Hearn Plaza on Monday, Feb. 5 to represent the 10,000 children killed in Gaza.
Banners and flags in support of Palestine arranged around campus by students
Held in Benson University Center, the dinner was open to all Wake Forest community members.
Wake Forest College Democrats host friendship dinner
A map shows the geography of the current Israel-Hamas war (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
History and politics professors host teach-in about Israel-Hamas war
More in News
Administrative offices currently housed in Alumni Hall will soon move to office space built as a part of the Deacon Boulevard project titled “The Grounds.”
Major renovation project begins on Reynolda Campus
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Gary Anthony Ward (Sergio) may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or any animal rescue. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest security officer dies from “short illness” at 53 years old
The Wake Forest class of 2028 was officially welcomed to campus during New Student Convocation last Friday.
WFU calls incoming freshmen to ‘practice empathy’ at convocation
The Wake Forest Undergraduate Class of 2024 graduated on Monday, May 20.
The Class of 2024 graduates
Schifrin was invited back to Wake Forest due to popular demand from donors.
PBS Foreign Correspondent Nick Schifrin discusses global conflict and reporting with empathy
President of the Muslim Student Association addresses the crowd as they gather at the Manchester plaza to celebrate the breaking of the Ramadan fast on April 2nd, 2024 at sundown.
Annual Fast-A-Thon brings students and community together
About the Contributors
Maddie Stopyra
Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief
Maddie is a junior from Rural Hall, N.C. majoring in English and minoring in journalism and psychology. Outside of the OGB, she is also a member of the campus a cappella group Minor Variation. In her free time, you can find her reading novels and going to coffee shops with friends.
Maria Silveira
Maria Silveira, News Editor
Maria is a freshman from Highland Beach, Fla. Outside of the OGB, she is a member of the Kappa Beta Gamma sorority. In her free time, you can find her taking a dance class, going to the beach or listening to music with friends.