"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest Jewish students create petition to cancel Oct. 7 event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi

University Communications announced the cancelation of the event early Thursday morning
Maria Silveira, News Editor
September 25, 2024
Categories:
Oliver Hale
By the time of publication, the petition gained over 7,000 signatures.

Wake Forest students on the Hillel and Chabad student executive boards created an online petition early this week urging the administration to cancel an event scheduled for Oct. 7 featuring speaker Rabab Abdulhadi. The petition, which has garnered over 7,000 signatures, pushes for the event to be canceled due to claims of Abdulhadi spreading antisemitic rhetoric and supporting Hamas.   

The event, titled “One Year Since al-Aqsa Flood: Reflections on a Year of Genocide and Resistance,” will be held in the ZSR Auditorium on Oct. 7. The date marks the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 1,200 Israelis and the capture of more than 200 hostages. Israel’s counterattack has resulted in the death of over 40,000 Palestinians, according to the official Health Ministry.  

Story continues below advertisement

Five departments are sponsoring the speaker event — Wake Forest University’s Humanities Institute, the department of history, the department of politics & international affairs, the Middle East South Asian studies program and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Chabad Student President Isabelle Laxer, Hillel Student President Andrew Orfaly, Hillel Treasurer Jake Shulkin, Chabad Executive Board Member Ben Sharon and Hillel Religion & Education Chair Maverick Cortes created the petition in hopes of gathering support for the event’s cancellation through digital signatures. 

“We felt we had to do something to draw attention, not just within our community, but also put pressure on those that have the power to make change,” Orfaly said.  

Abdulhadi is the founding director and senior scholar of the Arab and Muslim ethnicities and diasporas studies program at San Francisco State University. She is also on the advisory board of the U.S. Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel.

The Anti-Defamation League and Campus Watch have denounced Abdulhadi for being antisemitic, pushing an anti-Israel agenda and promoting terrorism. She came under fire for organizing a virtual event on Zoom in 2020 featuring Leila Khaled — a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which, like Hamas, is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States. Khaled is well-known for hijacking a commercial airplane in relation to this group in 1969. The virtual event was eventually canceled by Zoom for violating the platform’s terms of service.

In the first 48 hours of the petition being live, it surpassed 5,000 signatures. The Old Gold & Black could not confirm that Wake Forest students were the only signatories. The undergraduate population is made up of approximately 5,500 students. At the time of publication, the number of signatures on the petition surpassed 7,000.

“We know that a petition alone will not do anything. However, we believe it is a starting point of conversation and awareness,” Laxer said.

  According to the Director of the Humanities Institute (HI), Dr. Jennifer Greiman, the lecture was proposed by one of the HI’s interdisciplinary faculty seminars made up of seven faculty members from four different departments. The group researches the topic of “genocide and memory studies.” As the Israel-Hamas war continued, the seminar members felt it was necessary to examine the question of genocide in Gaza and engage with the work of Abdulhadi. 

“The seminar then put together a proposal, listing Dr. Abdulhadi’s qualifications and the importance of her scholarship to their seminar, which was evaluated and approved by the Humanities Institute’s faculty committee for co-sponsorship with other departments,” Greiman said. “Such co-sponsorship involves helping to pay travel, lodging, modest honoraria and other expenses.”

Abdulhadi is the founding director and senior scholar of the Arab and Muslim ethnicities and diasporas studies program at San Francisco State University…The ADL and Campus Watch have denounced Abdulhadi for antisemitism. (Courtesy of Palestine Legal)

A member of the faculty seminar and Rubin Presidential Chair of Jewish History, Barry Trachtenberg, told the Old Gold & Black holding the event on Oct. 7 is an opportunity for scholarly growth. 

“Over the last 12 months we’ve heard the claim repeatedly that this was the worst of violence that Jews have suffered since the Holocaust, and I get that — I’m a scholar of the Holocaust; I am Jewish. Oct. 7 was an incredibly horrible day” Trachtenberg said. “We also must recognize that, since then, at least 42,000 Palestinians have been murdered, the vast majority of them being noncombatants. It is the largest loss of life in Palestinian history ever, and I believe that makes it worthwhile for us to be able to talk about it.”

He also expressed his disappointment in the statements being made against Abdulhadi.

“I have seen some of the comments on the petition, and it is heartbreaking to me to see such vile, racist, sexist, Islamophobic statements made without any kind of pushback against a highly respected scholar simply because she’s a Palestinian woman who speaks out about the experience of Palestinians living under Israeli rule,” Trachtenberg said. “I think there’s no place for that in a university setting. I think accusing her of being a terrorist supporter is an extreme form of Islamophobia.”

Greiman explained that she was slightly surprised by the reaction of community members towards the event.

“In the 13 years since the HI was founded at Wake Forest, it has demonstrated a deep and longstanding commitment to Jewish Studies scholarship at Wake Forest, funding about three dozen projects in the broad fields of Jewish studies […],” Greiman said. “I am surprised that there are members of our community who would deny the value of gaining such perspectives on Palestinian society and culture from a Palestinian scholar at this moment in time.”

Laxer and Orfaly shared their concerns that the content of the event would reflect antisemitic sentiments.

“Posters were put up with the Wake Forest logo onto our campus and were being seen by Jewish students,” Laxer said. “Jewish students were getting emailed about this event, and the language in the title was blatantly antisemitic and pro-Hamas. That’s when we felt like we needed to do something and that this event had ventured over from the realm of free speech into the realm of hate speech.”

Laxer continued to emphasize the positive responses that she has received from the petition since it has gone live. 

“I’ve felt like I have received an outpour of positive feedback from students feeling that their views have not been heard, and students who didn’t know this was even occurring and are now very upset and want to take action,” Laxer said.

The Old Gold & Black has reached out to administrators for comment and will continue to cover the development of the event. 

This is a developing story. The Old Gold & Black will update the article with any new information and statements.

16
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Wake Forest announced on Sept. 26 that the speaker event featuring Rabab Abdulhadi will not be held on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.
BREAKING: Wake Forest cancels Oct. 7 speaker event after facing backlash
Wake Forest remains out of the top-30 in U.S. News & World Report rankings for the second year in a row.
Wake Forest remains out of the top 30 for the second year in latest U.S. News ranking
Student government approved the Executive Advisory Committee for the 2024 Elections on Sep. 3.
Student government passes resolution to approve the Executive Advisory Committee
Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning kicked off Wake Forest's 2024-2025 Face to Face speaker forums.
Peyton Manning inspires and entertains at Face to Face Forum
Wake Forest welcomed four new staff members to the Office of the Chaplain this year. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest appoints several staff members in the Office of the Chaplain
"Approximately 90 families and individuals attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the brand new facility."
Wake Forest unveils on-campus child care center
More in Israel-Hamas war
This afternoon's protest evolved into an encampment.
Live updates: Pro-Palestinian protest on Hearn Plaza evolves into encampment
Leaders from Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Baptist Student Union (BSU) and Episcopal Student Fellowship (ESF) spoke at the Faith Forum.
Faith Forum brings a Christian perspective to the conversation about the Israel-Hamas war
Lee Sasi is pictured with members of Wake Forest Jewish Life – (from left to right) Ella Sadikman, Austin Margol, Andrew Orfaly, Shaina Gurevitz, Chloe Mazo, Amit Melchior, Maverik Cortes and Levi Gurevitz. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Chabad)
Wake Forest Chabad and Hillel host Faces of October 7 event
White flags were arranged on Hearn Plaza on Monday, Feb. 5 to represent the 10,000 children killed in Gaza.
Banners and flags in support of Palestine arranged around campus by students
Held in Benson University Center, the dinner was open to all Wake Forest community members.
Wake Forest College Democrats host friendship dinner
A map shows the geography of the current Israel-Hamas war (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
History and politics professors host teach-in about Israel-Hamas war
More in News
Administrative offices currently housed in Alumni Hall will soon move to office space built as a part of the Deacon Boulevard project titled “The Grounds.”
Major renovation project begins on Reynolda Campus
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Gary Anthony Ward (Sergio) may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or any animal rescue. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest security officer dies from “short illness” at 53 years old
The Wake Forest class of 2028 was officially welcomed to campus during New Student Convocation last Friday.
WFU calls incoming freshmen to ‘practice empathy’ at convocation
The Wake Forest Undergraduate Class of 2024 graduated on Monday, May 20.
The Class of 2024 graduates
Schifrin was invited back to Wake Forest due to popular demand from donors.
PBS Foreign Correspondent Nick Schifrin discusses global conflict and reporting with empathy
President of the Muslim Student Association addresses the crowd as they gather at the Manchester plaza to celebrate the breaking of the Ramadan fast on April 2nd, 2024 at sundown.
Annual Fast-A-Thon brings students and community together
About the Contributor
Maria Silveira
Maria Silveira, News Editor
Maria is a freshman from Highland Beach, Fla. Outside of the OGB, she is a member of the Kappa Beta Gamma sorority. In her free time, you can find her taking a dance class, going to the beach or listening to music with friends.