"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Recent news out of the transfer portal brings more clarity about who will be taking the field for the home team at the David F. Couch Ballpark next spring (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).

Baseball transfer portal sees big names coming and going

2
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

3
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private make up the quartet that push the plot line of Madagascar forward with their absurdly conniving schemes.

Analyzing the personalities of the “Madagascar” penguins

4
“Minecraft” allows players endless creativity

“Minecraft” allows players endless creativity

5
It is unclear whether English professor Dr. Omaar Hena will be returning to Wake Forest to teach next semester or at any point in the future.

English professor’s future unclear after students uncover explicit images of him on social media

Follow Us on Twitter

Wake Forest creates Early Action application for first-generation students

Wake Forest is the first top-30 national university to create a policy like this
Christa Dutton, Editor in Chief
August 3, 2023
The+university+announced+its+new+program+for+first-generation+students+about+a+month+after+the+U.S.+Supreme+Court+struck+down+affirmative+action.
@wfuniversity on Instagram
The university announced its new program for first-generation students about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.

First-generation undergraduate applicants to Wake Forest now have an application option available only to them — non-binding Early Action. 

Launching this fall, this application will allow first-generation students to apply to Wake Forest by Nov. 15 and hear back by Jan. 15, all while retaining their ability to consider other schools. Previously, any student who wanted the option to consider other schools had to apply Regular Decision and wait until April 1 for a decision. 

Wake Forest President Susan Wente said this initiative is a way to make the path to Wake Forest “clearer” for first-generation college students, who, she says, do not often take advantage of early admission programs to the same degree as students from college-educated families do.

“Great universities like Wake Forest are called to be catalysts for good in society,” Wente said. “This means lowering barriers to accessing the extraordinary educational opportunities we offer here.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Wake Forest is the first top-30 national university to offer an Early Action option specifically for first-generation students. 

Wake Forest’s other application options include:  

  1. Early Decision 1, a binding option which allows students to apply early in the fall and receive a decision on a rolling basis. 
  2. Early Decision 2, a binding option for those who missed the first deadline. Students receive decisions by Feb. 15. 
  3. Regular Decision, a non-binding option. Students receive decisions by April 1. 

First-generation students can still apply through the Early Decision or Regular Decision routes. 

 

Wake Forest defines a first-generation student as: “a student whose parents did not graduate from a four-year accredited college or university. First generation can also include the children of parents who earned a degree in another country, immigrated to the United States and are underemployed in the U.S.”

This announcement comes about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional. The Early Action option will help not only first-generation students but also low-income students and students of color, because of the overlap of these identities. The U.S. Department of Education reports that first-generation college students are more likely to come from a lower socioeconomic status and that just over half of first-generation students are racial or ethnic minorities. 

This isn’t Wake Forest’s first change in its admissions policy to create a more inclusive student body. More than a decade ago, Wake Forest became the first top-30 national university to adopt a test-optional policy after realizing that a test score didn’t tell an applicant’s entire story. In the 10 years after becoming test-optional, ethnic diversity at Wake Forest increased by 68%. In a 2014 interview with Wake Forest Magazine, former Dean of Admissions Martha Allman said that Wake Forest admitted more students eligible for Pell Grants, more first-generation students and more racial minorities. After the pandemic, many other universities across the country adopted a similar policy. 

“Wake Forest recognized early that not requiring standardized tests could open the door wider for those who may not have applied to selective colleges and universities,” Provost Michele Gillespie said. “The University continues to lead the way in removing barriers for students and establishing pathways of opportunity.”

Applications for Fall 2024 admission are now available. Students can apply through the Common Application, Coalition Application or the Wake Forest Application. More information on admissions can be found here
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Wake Forest leaders, following the Supreme Courts decision, reaffirmed the universitys commitment to creating a diverse community.
As affirmative action falls, Wake Forest looks forward
The University Counseling Center will reallocate funds to strengthen in-person service.
UCC ends partnership with telehealth service TimelyCare
Andrew R. Klein will begin work as dean of the law school on July 1.
Andrew R. Klein named dean of the law school
Police presence in Reynolda Village Trails area: Live updates
Graduates throw their caps into the air.
The Class of 2023 graduates
Brian White currently serves as the general counsel and vice chancellor for legal affairs at the University of Kentucky.
University names Brian White its next vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary
About the Contributor
Christa Dutton, Editor-in-Chief
Christa is a junior from Raleigh, North Carolina, planning to major in Communication with minors in English and Journalism. She spends her free time reading, running while listening to podcasts, watching Survivor and grabbing coffee with her friends.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *