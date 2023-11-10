"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Oval Offense: The Speaker Shitshow Part 2

Dillon Clark, Staff Writer
November 10, 2023
Mike+Johnson+of+Louisiana+is+the+current+speaker+of+the+house+%28Courtesy+of+Wikimedia+Commons%29.
Mike Johnson of Louisiana is the current speaker of the house (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).

The recent Speaker of the House drama can be best summarized as a bunch of headless chickens running around — total chaos. But after numerous candidates, nominees and voting procedures, the GOP has settled on Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Who?

Johnson has long been in the shadows of Congress. The quiet, yet more radical conservative was first elected to Congress in 2016 and served as the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference as well as the GOP deputy whip — an assistant leadership role. 

The struggle to find a new Speaker of the House, however, did not stem from a lack of qualified candidates. For public image, the GOP was looking for a nominee who embodied their values and their passionate opposition to President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. But behind closed doors, it was purely a matter of getting enough votes and endorsements. And for that reason, Johnson was the guy. 

Story continues below advertisement

On paper, Johnson’s voting record is nearly identical to that of Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a radical conservative who failed to win the speakership due to the opposition of 25 more moderate Republicans. 

Johnson, on a larger scale, embodies a modern movement within the Republican Party — the movement toward the incorporation of evangelical Christian values within bills and policies. The Trump-endorsed Speaker has been a proponent of anti-abortion and anti-gay policies, specifically opposing a bipartisan bill to federally recognize same-sex marriage. Furthermore, he was an essential proponent and supporter of Donald Trump’s election denial claims and went as far as to push a baseless conspiracy theory that “rigged” Dominion voting machines had ties to deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

So how did Johnson win the Speakership while holding nearly the same radical beliefs as Jordan? There are multiple theories. It is possible that there was a compromise within the Republican party or that the time pressure and embarrassment of not electing a Speaker of the House three different times caused moderates to finally cave. One thing, however, is certain — if he wishes to end differently than former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Johnson will have to constantly appease and negotiate with both factions of a party, a task that is undoubtedly daunting. The pressure is on.

A few weeks ago, I asserted that Democrats took a gamble by ousting McCarthy, assuming a less radical conservative would be made Speaker. With Tom Emmers (R-Minn.) withdrawing and the election of Johnson, however, any hope has dissipated and the Democrats’ gamble did not pay off. 

This whole “Speaker Shitshow” — as much of a mess it was — provided an opportunity. It was an opportunity to take a step forward — to change the partisan dynamic of Congress and foster compromise and cooperation among parties through moderacy and a rejection of the modern radicalist movement. But time and time again, our government demonstrates its incapability to forge bipartisan alliances and create positive change when needed most.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Trends like girl math show how even whimsical social media movements can be insidious (Courtesy of Getty).
Enough with your eras
Some public figures, like Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne (pictured above) use photoshop on their social media posts (Screenshots of since-deleted Instagram posts by Olivia Dunne and Louisiana State University).
Is photoshopping on social media ethical?
Each step you take beyond your comfort zone is a step towards self-discovery, resilience, and a more vibrant college experience, writes Student Body President Jackson Buttler (Courtesy of Student Government).
Letter: Student Body President welcomes the class of 2027
North Carolinas 15 electoral votes could decide the election, writes Dillon Clark.
Make Election Day 'Democracy Day' at Wake Forest
After Donald Trump was indicted, he surrendered and was arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse, an event which received ample media coverage.
Trump indictment lacks integrity
A drag performer performs at a Student Union event.
Drag bans limit self-expression (for more than just performers)
More in Opinion
“Imagine you’re a Wake Forest freshman, and your parents just drove away after they moved you into your tiny Collins Residence Hall dorm.”
Freshman year sucks
The Old Gold & Blacks favicon logo
Humanity is not one sided
Many students spend a large portion of their time outside of class in ZSR Library.
Wake Forest’s culture of over-committing is leaving us burnt out
Those who study abroad can see sights like the Abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel, pictured here.
Here’s why you should study abroad
Rachel Severance writes that the university has not been living up to its motto, Pro Humanitate.
Letter to the Editor: When I say Pro Humanitate, I mean it. Do you?
From Exec: Pain demands to be heard
From Exec: Pain demands to be heard
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *