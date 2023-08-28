"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Most Panhellenic sororites continue to appropriate hand signs.

Racism remains persistent in Greek Life

2
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and the art of creating new slang to munch on

3
The new McCrerary football complex includes, among other amenities, 130 lockers a nutrition center and a barber shop (Courtesy of Wake Forest).

Wake Forest unveils new football locker room

4
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private make up the quartet that push the plot line of Madagascar forward with their absurdly conniving schemes.

Analyzing the personalities of the “Madagascar” penguins

5
Recent news out of the transfer portal brings more clarity about who will be taking the field for the home team at the David F. Couch Ballpark next spring (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).

Baseball transfer portal sees big names coming and going

Follow Us on Twitter

Letter: Student Body President welcomes the class of 2027

Jackson Buttler encourages first-years to step outside their comfort zone
Jackson Buttler, Student Body President
August 28, 2023
Each+step+you+take+beyond%0Ayour+comfort+zone+is+a+step+towards+self-discovery%2C+resilience%2C+and+a+more+vibrant+college+experience%2C+writes+Student+Body+President+Jackson+Buttler+%28Courtesy+of+Student+Government%29.
“Each step you take beyond your comfort zone is a step towards self-discovery, resilience, and a more vibrant college experience,” writes Student Body President Jackson Buttler (Courtesy of Student Government).

On behalf of the entire student body, let me be the first, but certainly not the last, to welcome you to your new home!

For those of us who have not yet met, my name is Jackson Buttler, and I am lucky enough to serve you all as president of the student body. Part of that means that as you commence your college journey, I find myself approaching the conclusion of mine.

An incredible adventure awaits you over the next four years here at Wake Forest. You will undoubtedly encounter opportunities and experiences that will shape you into the person you aspire to become. Wake Forest is not just a place to gain knowledge but a place to find yourself, forge lifelong friendships, and develop a deeper understanding of the world around you.

Knowing the ranking and prestige that Wake Forest carries, it can be easy to compare your college experience to those of your peers and to be tempted to fit into a predefined mold of what success should look like. Theodore Roosevelt once wrote that “comparison is the thief of joy,” and these words hold a profound truth. Remember, you have rightfully earned your place here. Your college journey is uniquely yours, and your path to success will be equally unique.

Story continues below advertisement

You might feel the need to plan out your college experience to a tee. Take the perfect classes. Have the perfect friends. Find the perfect career path. Join the perfect extracurriculars. Or get a bid to the perfect fraternity or sorority. Take it from me, as someone who fell victim to each and every one of these pressures, I quickly learned that trying to be perfect is exhausting and unfulfilling. When I was a first-year, I made the decision to run for Wake Forest Student Government on a whim and won by one vote in a runoff election. Taking the leap and making the decision to run may have been daunting at the time, but I am so glad I did. Making that one small decision and putting myself out there resulted in a profound impact on my college experience.

While the decision to take that leap might have seemed intimidating then, I can now confidently say that I’m immensely grateful for making it. Opting for that seemingly minor action and stepping out of my comfort zone had an unexpectedly profound effect on my college journey. If I could go back and tell my freshman year self anything, it would be to embrace the moments of uncertainty as opportunities for growth. Understand that the pursuit of perfection often hinders progress, while embracing your true self leads to fulfillment.

Understand that the pursuit of perfection often hinders progress, while embracing your true self leads to fulfillment.

Don’t shy away from taking risks, even if they seem small or unconventional. Each step you take beyond your comfort zone is a step towards self-discovery, resilience, and a more vibrant college experience. Remember that the beauty of this journey lies in the unexpected connections you make, the passions you uncover, and the growth you achieve.

So, Class of 2027, as you embark on your own unique path, know that every choice, every challenge and every triumph will shape your story in ways you can’t yet imagine.

Here’s to embracing the journey and making the most of every moment. Welcome to Wake Forest, and may your years ahead be as transformative as they are memorable.

Sincerely,

Jackson Buttler

Student Body President

 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Studies suggest that more university students vote when they have Election Day off.
Make Election Day 'Democracy Day' at Wake Forest
After Donald Trump was indicted, he surrendered and was arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse, an event which received ample media coverage.
Trump indictment lacks integrity
A drag performer performs at a Student Union event.
Drag bans limit self-expression (for more than just performers)
A surveillance balloon flies above the United States.
Less popping balloons, more breaking down barriers
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake causes massive damage in Turkey.
Earthquakes underscore impact of refugee crisis
Bar Refaeli attends a 2010 film festival with Leonardo DiCaprio, who is 10 years her senior.
Hollywood age gaps are not funny, they're just weird
More in Opinion
James Watson shares his tips for success in college (OGB Archives).
Tips and tricks to master college
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Class of 2027
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Class of 2027
The Supreme Courts rulings on affirmative action are a setback to racial equality, writes Maryam Khanum. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
One giant leap backward for equality
A statue of golf legend Arnold Palmer stands outside the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex on the campus of Wake Forest University on Tuesday, October 15, 2013.
Arnold Palmer would have opposed LIV Golf
The Old Gold & Blacks favicon logo
From the Editor: Cheers to the Class of 2023
A photograph of Pilar Agudelo at her desk
Letter from Student Body President Pilar Agudelo
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *