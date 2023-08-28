Letter: Student Body President welcomes the class of 2027

“Each step you take beyond your comfort zone is a step towards self-discovery, resilience, and a more vibrant college experience,” writes Student Body President Jackson Buttler (Courtesy of Student Government).

On behalf of the entire student body, let me be the first, but certainly not the last, to welcome you to your new home!

For those of us who have not yet met, my name is Jackson Buttler, and I am lucky enough to serve you all as president of the student body. Part of that means that as you commence your college journey, I find myself approaching the conclusion of mine.

An incredible adventure awaits you over the next four years here at Wake Forest. You will undoubtedly encounter opportunities and experiences that will shape you into the person you aspire to become. Wake Forest is not just a place to gain knowledge but a place to find yourself, forge lifelong friendships, and develop a deeper understanding of the world around you.

Knowing the ranking and prestige that Wake Forest carries, it can be easy to compare your college experience to those of your peers and to be tempted to fit into a predefined mold of what success should look like. Theodore Roosevelt once wrote that “comparison is the thief of joy,” and these words hold a profound truth. Remember, you have rightfully earned your place here. Your college journey is uniquely yours, and your path to success will be equally unique.

You might feel the need to plan out your college experience to a tee. Take the perfect classes. Have the perfect friends. Find the perfect career path. Join the perfect extracurriculars. Or get a bid to the perfect fraternity or sorority. Take it from me, as someone who fell victim to each and every one of these pressures, I quickly learned that trying to be perfect is exhausting and unfulfilling. When I was a first-year, I made the decision to run for Wake Forest Student Government on a whim and won by one vote in a runoff election. Taking the leap and making the decision to run may have been daunting at the time, but I am so glad I did. Making that one small decision and putting myself out there resulted in a profound impact on my college experience.

While the decision to take that leap might have seemed intimidating then, I can now confidently say that I’m immensely grateful for making it. Opting for that seemingly minor action and stepping out of my comfort zone had an unexpectedly profound effect on my college journey. If I could go back and tell my freshman year self anything, it would be to embrace the moments of uncertainty as opportunities for growth. Understand that the pursuit of perfection often hinders progress, while embracing your true self leads to fulfillment.

Don’t shy away from taking risks, even if they seem small or unconventional. Each step you take beyond your comfort zone is a step towards self-discovery, resilience, and a more vibrant college experience. Remember that the beauty of this journey lies in the unexpected connections you make, the passions you uncover, and the growth you achieve.

So, Class of 2027, as you embark on your own unique path, know that every choice, every challenge and every triumph will shape your story in ways you can’t yet imagine.

Here’s to embracing the journey and making the most of every moment. Welcome to Wake Forest, and may your years ahead be as transformative as they are memorable.

Sincerely,

Jackson Buttler

Student Body President