Breaking: Charter bus carrying Wake Forest students hit by a vehicle on University Parkway

No injuries were reported, and students walked onto campus
Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief
February 3, 2024

A southbound car hit a charter bus carrying Wake Forest students from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum that was turning left into campus, according to a campus-wide Wake Alert sent at 10:29 p.m. A second alert sent at 10:51 p.m. stated that no injuries were reported, and all students on the charter bus walked onto campus. Winston-Salem police and EMS responded to the scene. The University Parkway entrance to campus was closed due to the collision, but according to the second alert, it is now open. 

Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief
Maddie is a sophomore from Rural Hall, North Carolina who is majoring in English and double-minoring in journalism and psychology. In her free time, you can probably find Maddie reading on the quad or buying too many books at a local bookstore. You will most likely never see her without a coffee cup in her hand.
