Breaking: Charter bus carrying Wake Forest students hit by a vehicle on University Parkway

A southbound car hit a charter bus carrying Wake Forest students from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum that was turning left into campus, according to a campus-wide Wake Alert sent at 10:29 p.m. A second alert sent at 10:51 p.m. stated that no injuries were reported, and all students on the charter bus walked onto campus. Winston-Salem police and EMS responded to the scene. The University Parkway entrance to campus was closed due to the collision, but according to the second alert, it is now open.

