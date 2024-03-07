"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Women’s basketball storms back to defeat Virginia, advance in ACC Tournament

Wake Forest caught fire in the season-determining fourth quarter
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
March 7, 2024
Elise+Williams+%2821%29+looks+to+set+up+the+offense+against+the+Virginia+Cavaliers.+Williams+had+25+points+en+route+to+an+upset+win.+%28Courtesy+of+Wake+Forest+Athletics%29
Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense against the Virginia Cavaliers. Williams had 25 points en route to an upset win. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Despite a disappointing regular season, Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Head Coach Megan Gebbia says her squad won’t be counted out of the postseason. 

“They never feel down and out,” Gebbia said after her fourteenth-seeded Demon Deacons (7-24, 2-16) defeated the eleventh-seeded Virginia Cavaliers (15-15, 7-11) on Wednesday, March 6, in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. Wake Forest surmounted an 11-point deficit in the final quarter to advance in the postseason bracket. 

The Demon Deacons looked far from a win through the first three quarters of the game. The team shot just 12-of-33 from the field in that time — putting them down by 11 by the end of the third period. 

“It really wasn’t our best shooting day by far,” Gebbia said. “We’ve been down a lot all year and haven’t been able to close out games.” 

Story continues below advertisement

But when the season ultimately came down to the final quarter, Wake Forest caught fire. Outscoring the Cavaliers 23-9, the Demon Deacons went on an 11-2 scoring run behind three consecutive triples, following it up with another 11-0 flurry to secure the win. Junior guard Elise Williams (25 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST) posted 11 of her 25 points in the final period to outscore the entire Virginia offense. 

“In that moment we absolutely needed to be resilient, we came through and it’s something that is just innate with this group,” Gebbia said after the win. 

Gebbia remarked that the comeback win was uncharacteristic of this Wake Forest team, but much about this squad has begun to turn around as of late. 

In fact, the Demon Deacons are enjoying the most successful streak of their season in months. Now 3-2 in their last five match-ups after picking up its first two conference wins on the road at the end of February, Wake Forest could be poised to continue winning in the postseason. 

Wake Forest will face No. 6 seeded Florida State (21-9, 12-6) at 7:30 p.m. on March 7 in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for a spot in the ACC Tournament’s quarterfinals. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Guard Katie Deeble (12) drives past a Georgia Tech defender on February 4th. The freshman guard had a career-high 20 points in the Demon Deacons’ rematch with Georgia Tech this past week.
Women’s basketball pick up first ACC wins this season
Will Zalatoris looks on as his ball flies through the air. (Courtesy of Dvaid Cannon/Getty Images)
Keeping up with Will Zalatoris
Despite 13 second-half points from Cameron Hildreth (2), the Demon Deacons were not able to close in the closing moments of Tuesday’s game against Georgia Tech.
MBB stutters in crucial matchup, loses 70-69
Wake Forest’s Tate Ballestero (0) and Jake Reinisch (31) congratulate each other at home plate.
Baseball shuts out Elon in 9-0 pitching masterclass
Photo Gallery: Second half struggles against Hokies doom MBB
Virginia Tech’s Mylyljael Poteat (34) slams over Wake Forest’s Parker Friedrichsen (20). Poteat had six points in the matchup.
Second half struggles against Hokies doom MBB
More in Women's Basketball
Caitlin Clark (holding the basketball) broke the NCAA women’s basketball record for career points, on Feb 15. (Courtesy of CNN Business)
Caitlin Clark: Revolutionary in the world of sports
Kaia Harrison (2) takes her shot just over the UVA defender’s hands.
Photo Gallery: WBB bested by Virginia, 87-79
Elise Williams (21) takes on the UVA defender in the second half. Williams led the team in points this afternoon, finishing with 26 points.
WBB bested by Virginia, 87-79
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense. Williams had a game-high 23 points in the matchup.
Women’s Basketball comes up short, losing 55-58 in a home nail-biter
Starting guard Kaia Harrison (2) looks to drive against Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo (3). Harrison had six points and three assists in the matchup. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Offensive woes continue to hold back Women’s Basketball
Kaia Harrison tries to drive to the basket past two reaching Charlotte defenders. The graduate guard finished the night with 11 points, four assists and four steals. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Women's basketball falls just short of a comeback against Charlotte
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *