Women’s basketball pick up first ACC wins this season

After going 0-14 in the ACC this season, Wake Forest Women’s Basketball (6-22, 2-14) had two standout performances to secure their first conference victories of the season this past week.

The first of the Demon Deacons’ two-game road trip was a hard-fought 65-50 defensive win over Pitt (8-21, 2-14) last Thursday. Wake Forest managed to hold the Panthers to just over 39% field goal shooting and 25% from three-point range. Wake Forest women’s basketball Head Coach Megan Gebbia credited junior guard Alyssa Andrews (4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL) with spearheading the defensive change of pace for the team.

“[Andrews] did a great job defensively and really led us in that area,” Gebbia said after the win. “Overall, this was a huge step on the defensive end of the floor.”

Meanwhile, freshman guard Katie Deeble led the Demon Deacons on offense in the first of the two road victories with her career-high 20 point and 5-for-5 3-point outing. The entire team shot an astounding 45.5% from beyond the arc, making 10 triples.

Story continues below advertisement

Fresh off the needed win, Wake Forest traveled to Georgia Tech (15-14, 6-11) on Sunday, securing their first consecutive road victory since February 2021.

Across the team, the Demon Deacons posted an impressive night shooting: over 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line. Junior guard Elise Williams (31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST) powered the offense with a career-high 31 points to push Wake Forest past Georgia Tech.

Wake Forest continued to apply pressure on the defense, capitalizing from 12 forced turnovers to score 21 off-turnover points and posting four blocks.

Gebbia attributed the second-straight win to the momentum generated by their first win in 14 games only days earlier. With just two games remaining in the regular season, Gebbia says her squad will look forward to wrapping up their sub-.500 record regular season on a high note before the ACC Tournament begins next week.

“They kept fighting all year and now we are seeing the hard work pay off with big wins,” Gebbia said. “Now the challenge is to keep it going Thursday at home against a good Clemson team.”

Wake Forest will look to continue the win streak and close out the regular season beginning with their final home game against Clemson at LJVM Coliseum this Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m.