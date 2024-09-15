Wake Forest appoints several staff members in the Office of the Chaplain

Wake Forest welcomed four new staff members to the Office of the Chaplain this year. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)

Wake Forest made several changes in the Office of the Chaplain last month. The university filled the university chaplain position as well as assistant chaplain roles for Hindu life and religious engagement, Jewish life and Muslim life.

Chris Donald began his role as university chaplain on Aug. 12 following a national search. Prior to Donald, Tim Auman served as the university chaplain for 25 years. Before beginning at Wake Forest, Donald served in the same position at Vanderbilt for five years. According to a press release, Donald prioritizes promoting “diverse communities of faith and pluralistic avenues for individuals to access meaning, purpose and formation, both through and outside religious life.”

“Wake Forest takes seriously the obligation of higher education to form the character and integrity of students,” Donald said. “Spiritual life programs thrive with an institutional commitment like that. I look forward to joining the vibrant, diverse community at Wake Forest.”

Alongside Donald, Dr. Akshay Gupta was hired as Wake Forest’s first assistant chaplain for Hindu life and religious engagement in August. Focusing on a “head and heart” approach to spirituality, Gupta received a Ph.D in religious studies at the University of Cambridge and trained in chaplaincy with the Vaishnava chaplaincy initiative Karuna Care.

Gupta was unavailable for interview by publication, but his biography page on the Office of the Chaplain’s website states that he is excited to provide care to both Hindu and non-Hindu students on campus, focusing on wisdom and grief care.

“He also believes that we often have the insight and wisdom needed to tackle our problems already within us, and he strives to empower others to realize this potential within them,” the website reads.

Jewish Life also saw a change in leadership after Gail Bretan retired last semester. Stephanie Marshall began her position last month. Before coming to Wake Forest, Marshall served as the Jewish education manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. According to Marshall, she hopes to build community for those in and out of Jewish life.

“I hope to offer something for everyone by creating a variety of opportunities,” Marshall said. “I want to make sure that Jewish faculty and staff know they have my support, and I am invested in continuing to build a strong community. I also want to partner with many departments on campus. With the other Chaplains, I want to help build bridges and create interfaith dialogues and offerings.”

Finally, Wake Forest hired Imran Haq to fill the assistant chaplain for Muslim life position. Naijla Faizi previously served in this role. Haq most recently worked as an academic researcher at the Bhaktivedanta Institute and as a priest and youth minister at New Goloka Temple in Hillsborough, N.C.

Haq was unavailable for an interview by publication. However, their biography page on the Office of the Chaplain’s website states they care about helping students through intense emotions and connecting Muslim students to their traditions.

“Imran is concerned with how to provide resources for Muslims to reflect on their traditions, to go into the world as informed members of the Ummah, and live their lives embodying justice, equity, and compassion,” the website reads.

In a Sept. 9 message, Donald shared that the University hired these individuals in the Office of the Chaplain to “meet the multifaith and spiritual needs of [Wake Forest’s] diverse community of students, faculty and staff.”

“The Office of the Chaplain supports the work of student organizations campus-wide that reflect a variety of Christian, Jewish and other religious, spiritual and secular perspectives, as well as non-sectarian spiritual practices,” Donald said.