Kappa Alpha Theta switches to Continuous Open Recruitment

Kappa Alpha Theta will no longer participate in primary recruitment in the spring 2025 rush season. (Courtesy of @wfutheta on Instagram)

The Zeta Omicron Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority announced on Nov. 7 its decision to switch from a traditional primary recruitment to a Continuous Open Recruitment (COR) process.

This announcement, which was made via an Instagram post, stated that the change will begin in the upcoming spring 2025 semester. Members of the chapter declined to speak with the Old Gold & Black. However, the statement said that the shift would better suit the chapter’s values.

“This decision reflects our desires to recruit in a way that feels authentic to the values and spirit of our chapter,” the announcement said.

Wake Forest’s primary panhellenic recruitment process consists of six days, in which potential new members (PNMs) visit each chapter, so both the PNMs and chapters can narrow their preferences for membership. Rush is open to second-semester freshmen, upperclassmen and transfer students. The 2025 rush season is the first fully in-person recruitment since COVID-19.

COR allows for chapters to add members throughout the semester rather than during primary rush. Typically, chapters participate in continuous open bidding (COB) if they do not get enough members to fulfill their approved number of members during primary recruitment. COR, however, utilizes this process exclusively, rather than completing primary recruitment first.

The announcement explained that the COR process will begin after classes start next semester.

“We are excited for the opportunity to connect with potential new members through this more relaxed and flexible process. We can’t wait to share all that Kappa Alpha Theta has to offer in a way that truly represents who we are.”

The announcement also stated: “We wish the rest of the Panhellenic community and all potential new members a wonderful primary recruitment! We can’t wait to see our community continue to grow.”