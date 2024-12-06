Still, They Rise: The Legacy of Five Row

The legacy of Five Row

Flora Pledger, John Carter, Marjorie Carter at a luncheon for President Truman at Reynolda. (Courtesy of Reynolda House Museum of American Art)

Originally consisting of five wooden houses lined in a singular row, the segregated community of Five Row rested parallel to Silas Creek and was positioned just out of view of Reynolda from the 1910s through the 1950s. Unseen from the Reynolda House and Village buildings, Black farm workers on the estate, along with their families, built a space where children’s education and community values were prioritized during a time when very little opportunity existed for minorities in the city.

Black families and workers in Five Row did not have access to running water and were forced to use kerosene lamps for light and coal heaters for warmth, unlike white workers who lived in the village. Despite these disparities in living conditions between Black and white workers, Black workers were still drawn to the estate. Katharine Reynolds believed in building an ethical workplace, offering higher wages and additional resources to her Black workers. Her vision for the farming community was progressive for its time.

Soon, the community expanded from only five houses to ten houses, a boarding house, a school and a church. It became a compelling place for Black families to live. The Pledger family came to Five Row because of the high wages and improved conditions Katharine Reynolds offered her employees.

“I loved it, I loved it,” Flora Pledger, a laundress and maid who lived in Five Row, said in a 1980 interview for the Reynolda Oral History Project. “And if it had the water and electricity that I’ve got now — I’d rather be there than anywhere that could be.”

Reynolda itself existed, in many ways, as an oasis, located just outside of Winston-Salem’s city lines and thus out of reach of the tobacco city’s bustle, grit and legislative jurisdiction. This distinction would prove to be important. Winston-Salem was one of the first cities in America to enact block-by-block segregation in 1912. Later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 1914, the segregation ordinance made it illegal for any Black person to occupy a residence on a street between two majority-white streets, in addition to other race-based housing restrictions.

Meanwhile, north of city limits in the Reynolda estate, the children of Black and white farm workers employed by Katharine Reynolds would play together, despite Jim Crow laws segregating most Black and white children throughout the South. The Black community of Five Row was close-knit and committed to giving their children the best education possible.

Although they attended a separate school from the white children, the children of Five Row were given access to the same schoolbooks. Five Row’s school offered the best education for Black children in Winston-Salem as it had college-educated teachers, course materials that were equal to white students’ and an academic calendar consisting of nine months rather than the typical six months, according to Phil Archer, deputy director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

Harvey Miller, whose father was hired as a mule teamster for the estate, was a student at the school and remembers his community with fondness:

“Well, we all were raised with white kids and Black kids in this community,” Miller said in a 1980 interview. “We all played together, used to go to church together, we played ball together, would eat at each other’s houses when lunchtime come. There’s not a house hardly that I haven’t had dinner or something at…”